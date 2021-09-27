Is Tilted Towers coming back to Fortnite? A new Renegade Raider skin and the iconic Tilted Towers are easy to spot in a new promo image for Fortnite.

The world of Fortnite has seen tremendous evolution since everything kicked off back in 2017. Battle Royale island has endured earthquakes, volcanos, blizzards, alien invasions, and many more events that have added, removed, and altered locations on the map. One location that players have been clamoring to see make its return is Tilted Towers, which has been gone from the map in several seasons. An official new image shared by Epic Games may be hinted at the location’s long-awaited return.

In a recent blog post on the Fortnite website, Epic Games announced that it would be bringing Late Game Arena - a popular competitive LTM - back to Fortnite. This post was accompanied by a promotional image for Chapter 2 Season 8, which features several characters skydiving onto the island. In the bottom-right corner of the image, we can see what is clearly the clock tower from Tilted Towers, as well as the rooftops of some buildings and player-built structures.

Tilted Towers in Chapter 1 of Fortnite

At the time of the post, Tilted Towers is not a part of the Fortnite map. The last we saw of it was in Chapter 2 Season 5 when it was merged with Salty Springs to become Salty Towers. We haven’t seen Tilted Towers in all its glory since Chapter 1 Season 8 back in 2019. In the time since, Tilted Towers has taken on many forms, including the futuristic Neo Tilted and the old western-style Tilted Town, among others.

This could be a tease of Tilted Towers making its long-awaited return at some point during the current season. Epic Games is notorious for hinting at unannounced items, characters, and locations in promotional material. In this same image, one of the characters looks to be a variant of the beloved Renegade Raider skin, done in a style similar to Skull Trooper. It’s likely that we’ll see that skin hit the Item Shop when the inevitable Fortnitemares event rolls around this October.

Of course, it could all be much ado about nothing. There’s been a time in the past where viewer speculation similar to this didn’t pan out, and this could easily be one of those instances. Needless to say, we’ll have to wait and see if Tilted Towers really is coming back to Fortnite.