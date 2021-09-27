The original Nintendo Switch will work in the OLED dock If you want to enjoy the benefits of a built-in Ethernet port on your original Switch when the OLED comes out, you can.

The launch of the new Nintendo Switch OLED model isn’t too far off - right around the corner on October 8 in fact. With its improvements to the Nintendo Switch handheld experience, along with various upgrades to the recharging dock, there’s a few reasons to go all-in on the new version of Nintendo’s popular handheld, especially if you don’t already have one. However, those with an original Switch may still benefit from the OLED’s release. The original Nintendo Switch can operate in the OLED’s upgraded dock.

We determined this fact from our hands-on preview with the Nintendo Switch OLED model. The original Nintendo Switch can be slotted into the OLED model’s dock and play with the benefits that dock provides. Notably, the Ethernet port is likely the main feature of which players will be wanting to take advantage. However, the OLED’s dock has a few other benefits as well. It’s a bit more generous with its docking space, meaning you have less of a chance of scratching up your Switch screen in the regular process of placing or removing it from the dock.

The new Nintendo Switch OLED model dock is an upgrade over the original dock in several ways, including the built-in Ethernet cable port.

It’s not confirmed at this time whether or not Nintendo will sell the Switch OLED model’s dock by itself, but it’s likely coming down the line. After all, the original Switch’s dock can also be bought as a standalone purchase. With the Ethernet port alone on the new dock, Nintendo would be silly not to offer it as a standalone to existing Switch users on some level. Regardless, Nintendo Switch Lite users are out of luck due to the fact that the Switch Lite doesn’t have docking capabilities.

Either way, we’re closing in on the Nintendo Switch OLED model’s launch in early October. Be sure to check out the system’s specs and check out our hands-on preview for Metroid Dread, which launches right alongside it.