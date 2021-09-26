ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 87 - Broken arms and scattered stars Bryan's back to beat Paper Mario and continue his quest through every N64 game released in North America. Don't miss the return of skankcore64!

Hello Shacknews, I’m back! With a bit of bodily injury and a brief hiatus, I’m ready to continue skankcore64 and my quest to complete the only full-catalog challenge on Shacknews Twitch. The trek through every Nintendo 64 game released in North America resumes with the final moments of Paper Mario later at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET on our Twitch channel below.

Episode 87 - Broken arms and scattered stars

In the long, long ago on skankcore64, I started Chapter Eight and took the fight to Bowser’s Castle and his droves of minions. This was by far the largest and most dangerous mission for Mario thus far but I felt prepared for whatever the Koopa King had planned. I wandered the expansive castle and made some decent progress for a little over two hours and the final battle with Bowser still looms near.

Later today, it’ll be time for the few remaining sections of the castle and the ultimate showdown against Bowser. He might have the Star Rod in his grasp but I have the support of the seven rescued Star Spirits to back me up. This is it, everyone, it’s the end of an era so make sure you don’t miss another addition to the skankcore64 Game Counter™. You can always watch with the embedded viewer above but the real fun at the Paper Mario farewell party is over on Shacknews Twitch.

Thank you to everyone who supports Shacknews Twitch and our livestreams. It’s viewers like you that drive us to broadcast the best in Twitch programming every week. Please consider a monthly subscription to our channel to assist all of our excellent Shacknews Twitch shows. You'll get an ad-free viewing experience every time you drop in, access to the best emotes on Twitch, and increased Shack Points to spend in our channel! Check out our guide on Prime Gaming to get started.