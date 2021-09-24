New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xur's location and wares for September 24, 2021 - Destiny 2

The Agent of the Nine returns to Destiny 2 with a backpack full of Exotic and Legendary goodies.
Bill Lavoy
Is it just me, or does Xur arriving in Destiny 2 just put you in a "the weekend is here" headspace? Either way, it is indeed Friday and Xur has once again arrived in Destiny 2. This guide will give you his location and a breakdown of what he's selling.

Xur's location for September 24, 2021

Xur is located in the Winding Cove region of the EDZ. When you spawn in, hop on your sparrow and speed forwards. Xur will be up the hill next to a crashed Fallen Ketch.

Xur's wares for September 24, 2021

Xur Location September 24 2021

Below is a breakdown of Xur's Exotic offerings this week:

  • Merciless
  • Shinobu's Vow
    • Mobility - 7
    • Resilience - 10
    • Recovery - 17
    • Discipline - 13
    • Intellect - 16
    • Strength - 2
    • Total - 65
  • Wormgod Caress
    • Mobility - 2
    • Resilience - 11
    • Recovery - 20
    • Discipline - 23
    • Intellect - 8
    • Strength - 2
    • Total - 66
  • Apotheosis Veil
    • Mobility - 7
    • Resilience - 3
    • Recovery - 23
    • Discipline - 13
    • Intellect - 12
    • Strength - 6
    • Total - 64

If you're not sure what to buy, I can help you with that. I like to start with any items I don't own for my main class, as well as the weapon if I don't own that. Once I've taken care of those two things, it's about browsing through each piece of Exotic armor and comparing the stat roll to what I currently have. If there are multiple items that you don't own, you should buy them all. Bungie has a habit of buffing Exotics that aren't great and nerfing those that outperform the pack. What this means is that today's garbage is tomorrow's treasure, so it's best to own all the Exotic armor and weapons in the game, even for the classes you don't play. You just never know, Guardian.

Now that you know Xur's location, and you're better equipped to make decisions on what to buy, we highly encourage you to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide. We've been building that thing for years and, simply put, it's one of the best resources on the internet for Destiny 2 players to reference.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

