Xur's location and wares for September 24, 2021 - Destiny 2 The Agent of the Nine returns to Destiny 2 with a backpack full of Exotic and Legendary goodies.

Is it just me, or does Xur arriving in Destiny 2 just put you in a "the weekend is here" headspace? Either way, it is indeed Friday and Xur has once again arrived in Destiny 2. This guide will give you his location and a breakdown of what he's selling.

Xur's location for September 24, 2021

Xur is located in the Winding Cove region of the EDZ. When you spawn in, hop on your sparrow and speed forwards. Xur will be up the hill next to a crashed Fallen Ketch.

Xur's wares for September 24, 2021

Below is a breakdown of Xur's Exotic offerings this week:

Merciless

Shinobu's Vow Mobility - 7 Resilience - 10 Recovery - 17 Discipline - 13 Intellect - 16 Strength - 2 Total - 65

Wormgod Caress Mobility - 2 Resilience - 11 Recovery - 20 Discipline - 23 Intellect - 8 Strength - 2 Total - 66

Apotheosis Veil Mobility - 7 Resilience - 3 Recovery - 23 Discipline - 13 Intellect - 12 Strength - 6 Total - 64



If you're not sure what to buy, I can help you with that. I like to start with any items I don't own for my main class, as well as the weapon if I don't own that. Once I've taken care of those two things, it's about browsing through each piece of Exotic armor and comparing the stat roll to what I currently have. If there are multiple items that you don't own, you should buy them all. Bungie has a habit of buffing Exotics that aren't great and nerfing those that outperform the pack. What this means is that today's garbage is tomorrow's treasure, so it's best to own all the Exotic armor and weapons in the game, even for the classes you don't play. You just never know, Guardian.

Now that you know Xur's location, and you're better equipped to make decisions on what to buy, we highly encourage you to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide. We've been building that thing for years and, simply put, it's one of the best resources on the internet for Destiny 2 players to reference.