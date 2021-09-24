Tips and tricks - Diablo 2: Resurrected
If you're jumping into Diablo 2: Resurrected, we've got some advice for your journey.
Diablo 2 is one of the most beloved RPGs of all time, and has now made its awaited return with Diablo 2: Resurrected. This new release remasters the original game, revamping its visuals and tossing in some new features as well. If you’re jumping into Diablo 2: Resurrected - as either a new player or returning player - then we’ve got some tips to help you along the way.
Tips for getting ahead in Diablo 2: Resurrected
Here are six tips for you to keep in mind while making your way through Diablo 2: Resurrected:
- Don't activate Gem Shrines as soon as you see them. These shrines randomly choose a gem in your inventory and upgrade it by one level. Choose a gem you want to upgrade, make sure it's the only gem in your inventory, and then activate the shrine.
- You can increase the XP you gain from killing monsters by opening the console (press Enter on PC) and typing "/playersX," where X is a number from 1 to 8. The game will simulate being in a multiplayer game, which raises all players' XP gain, with that number of players. Be warned:
- Monsters deal more damage and take more punishment the higher you increase the difficulty.
- If you're having trouble getting through an area or defeating a boss on a higher "/playersX" difficulty, drop it back to 1, then raise it again when you're ready.
- Hotkey your favorite spells so you don't waste time scrolling through them.
- Quitting the game brings all monsters you've killed back to life. Use this to your advantage to farm areas with lots of unique monsters and shrines.
- You get a mercenary for free after finishing the second quest of Act I. Don't forget to equip your mercenary with armor and a weapon! They can mean the difference between life and death, especially if you're playing solo.
Those are our tips for making the most of your time in Diablo 2: Resurrected. If you’re interested in learning more about the game’s development, check out our interview with Blizzard’s Chris Lena and Dustin King.
