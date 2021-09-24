Tips and tricks - Diablo 2: Resurrected If you're jumping into Diablo 2: Resurrected, we've got some advice for your journey.

Diablo 2 is one of the most beloved RPGs of all time, and has now made its awaited return with Diablo 2: Resurrected. This new release remasters the original game, revamping its visuals and tossing in some new features as well. If you’re jumping into Diablo 2: Resurrected - as either a new player or returning player - then we’ve got some tips to help you along the way.

Tips for getting ahead in Diablo 2: Resurrected

Here are six tips for you to keep in mind while making your way through Diablo 2: Resurrected:

Don't activate Gem Shrines as soon as you see them. These shrines randomly choose a gem in your inventory and upgrade it by one level. Choose a gem you want to upgrade, make sure it's the only gem in your inventory, and then activate the shrine.

You can increase the XP you gain from killing monsters by opening the console (press Enter on PC) and typing "/playersX," where X is a number from 1 to 8. The game will simulate being in a multiplayer game, which raises all players' XP gain, with that number of players. Be warned:

Monsters deal more damage and take more punishment the higher you increase the difficulty.

If you're having trouble getting through an area or defeating a boss on a higher "/playersX" difficulty, drop it back to 1, then raise it again when you're ready.

Hotkey your favorite spells so you don't waste time scrolling through them.

Quitting the game brings all monsters you've killed back to life. Use this to your advantage to farm areas with lots of unique monsters and shrines.

You get a mercenary for free after finishing the second quest of Act I. Don't forget to equip your mercenary with armor and a weapon! They can mean the difference between life and death, especially if you're playing solo.

Those are our tips for making the most of your time in Diablo 2: Resurrected. If you’re interested in learning more about the game’s development, check out our interview with Blizzard’s Chris Lena and Dustin King.