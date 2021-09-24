How to upgrade storage on PlayStation 5 A step-by-step guide on upgrading your PlayStation 5 storage with an M.2 SSD.

PlayStation 5 users are able to upgrade the storage of their console with an SSD drive. However, the process isn’t as straightforward as plugging in an external hard drive. While PC builders are well-versed in tinkering with hardware, those who prefer the simplicity of console ownership may be surprised at what’s involved in upgrading the storage of the PS5.

Upgrading the PlayStation 5’s storage by adding an M.2 SSD is an easy enough task for someone who has any experience building or modifying PCs. However, if you’ve not done something like that before, installing the M.2 might seem a bit daunting. But don’t fret, because below you’ll find a step-by-step process for removing the PS5 cover, putting in the M.2, and putting it back together again. There is also the PlayStation support page for further reading material.

Turn off and unplug your PlayStation 5 Flip the console on its back, so that the screw hole of the base is facing you and the PS logo is facedown (power button should be away from you) Remove the faceplate by using your palms near the top corners, gripping the edge. Pull the cover up and towards you – you may hear a click. With the faceplate removed, you will see a cover over the storage expansion slot Remove the screw and place it and the cover to the side Inside the slot will be a screw and spacer you must undo and move to the right size of your M.2 (the screw will sit at the top end of your M.2, keeping it locked in) Take your M.2 SSD and align its notch with that on the expansion slot Insert it diagonally, with the connector inserted and the other end higher If your M.2 SSD is not inserted correctly or all the way in, if you move to the next step you may damage your M.2, the connector, or your PS5. Tilt the M.2 down until it lies flat on the spacer, and fasten it with the screw If your M.2 requires a separate heatsink, attach that now (the PS5 requires the M.2 either come with a heatsink attached or one be added) Put the cover back on and put in the screw Put the faceplate back on Reconnect your PlayStation 5 and turn it back on Follow the on-screen instructions to format the newly installed M.2 SSD

Choosing the right M.2 SSD

Part of the challenge of upgrading the PlayStation 5 is choosing the correct M.2 SSD. We’ve got a thorough guide on what SSDs are compatible with the PS5 that has all the necessary information. However, the most critical elements are that the SSD must be an M.2 and the interface has to be a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD. You will also need to ensure it either comes with a heatsink or you purchase one that fits the very specific size requirements of the expansion slot. Mark Cerny, the Lead System Architect for the PlayStation 5, took to Twitter to show off his choice of M.2, the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD.

Installing an M.2 SSD in your PlayStation 5 to upgrade the storage will take a bit of work. Those that are familiar with tinkering with PCs will have an easier time than those who have not. However, if you get the correct sort of M.2, all you need to do is pop off a couple of covers and slot it in. Be sure to check out the Shacknews PlayStation 5 page for more console-specific guides and the latest news.