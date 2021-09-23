Evening Reading - September 23, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Time to unwind with a cup of tea and watch Simon crack on.

It's almost Halo Infinite time

da ba dee da ba DIE pic.twitter.com/h8hSxUblxM — Andrew Brian George (@AndrewGeorger) September 21, 2021

This game is going to be good. In fact, so far it is good!

With season 3 of Sex Education out, let's look back at this special moment

Look at these blokes, having a good night of Nintendo gamin'.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/4owb07b9AS — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) September 23, 2021

I really enjoy this episode. Hank and Bill have a weird moment that is almost akin to sexual tension.

A quality meme for your viewing pleasure

Couldn’t get this out of my head pic.twitter.com/mG6Td0BgAX — Saddington 3 (In Production) (@2Saddington) September 22, 2021

I love everything about this.

Oh, PC gaming is better is it?

Tell me, is your PC better than a Series X?

There was some Mario movie news today!

seth rogen donkey kong pic.twitter.com/TLY9GxgbIP — Cybershell (@Cybershell) September 23, 2021

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong is going to be great.

And... uh... Chris Pratt is Mario?

pic.twitter.com/5cBgOpJYuR — Nash Across the 8th Dimension (@Nash076) September 24, 2021

I mean, he did a fine job in the LEGO Movie. But come on.

Charlie Day as Luigi is great

In light of recent news pic.twitter.com/NMX9ldbmXr — Brian Harding | Commission Info 📌 (@BriHardGaming) September 23, 2021

Can't wait to see what he brings to this character.

