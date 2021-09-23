New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - September 23, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Time to unwind with a cup of tea and watch Simon crack on.

It's almost Halo Infinite time

This game is going to be good. In fact, so far it is good!

With season 3 of Sex Education out, let's look back at this special moment

Look at these blokes, having a good night of Nintendo gamin'.

King of the Hill screens

I really enjoy this episode. Hank and Bill have a weird moment that is almost akin to sexual tension.

A quality meme for your viewing pleasure

I love everything about this.

Oh, PC gaming is better is it?

Tell me, is your PC better than a Series X?

There was some Mario movie news today!

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong is going to be great.

And... uh... Chris Pratt is Mario?

I mean, he did a fine job in the LEGO Movie. But come on.

Charlie Day as Luigi is great

Can't wait to see what he brings to this character.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

A meme about Wednesday? That deserves a photo of Wednesday. Have a beautiful night!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola