Evening Reading - September 23, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- All announcements, reveals, & trailers from the September 23 Nintendo Direct
- Death Stranding Director's Cut hands-on impressions: I would walk 500 miles
- Diablo 2: Resurrected interview: Remaking a classic
- Sable review: The journey beyond
- Chorus hands-on preview: Drifting your space whip
- HyperX SoloCast review: Big quality in a small package
- Perfect Dark will be co-developed by Tomb Raider studio
- Knockout City: Season 3 gets 'H@CKeD' in two weeks
- Twitter will now let you tip in Bitcoin
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Time to unwind with a cup of tea and watch Simon crack on.
It's almost Halo Infinite time
da ba dee da ba DIE pic.twitter.com/h8hSxUblxM— Andrew Brian George (@AndrewGeorger) September 21, 2021
This game is going to be good. In fact, so far it is good!
With season 3 of Sex Education out, let's look back at this special moment
Look at these blokes, having a good night of Nintendo gamin'.
King of the Hill screens
September 23, 2021
I really enjoy this episode. Hank and Bill have a weird moment that is almost akin to sexual tension.
A quality meme for your viewing pleasure
Couldn’t get this out of my head pic.twitter.com/mG6Td0BgAX— Saddington 3 (In Production) (@2Saddington) September 22, 2021
I love everything about this.
Oh, PC gaming is better is it?
September 21, 2021
Tell me, is your PC better than a Series X?
There was some Mario movie news today!
seth rogen donkey kong pic.twitter.com/TLY9GxgbIP— Cybershell (@Cybershell) September 23, 2021
Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong is going to be great.
And... uh... Chris Pratt is Mario?
September 24, 2021
I mean, he did a fine job in the LEGO Movie. But come on.
Charlie Day as Luigi is great
In light of recent news pic.twitter.com/NMX9ldbmXr— Brian Harding | Commission Info 📌 (@BriHardGaming) September 23, 2021
Can't wait to see what he brings to this character.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
A meme about Wednesday? That deserves a photo of Wednesday. Have a beautiful night!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - September 23, 2021