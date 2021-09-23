Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 41 Grab your snacks for the latest episode of Shacknews' movie and television discussion show.

If you're looking for a show that's a bit different from what you usually get here on Shacknews, then Pop! Goes the Culture! is the show for you. It's our movie and television discussion show, and hosts Greg and Donovan are excited for more discussions and debates, so tune in for Episode 41 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 41 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We’re excited to be back and talking about everything movies, TV, and entertainment again! It's a great opportunity for us to connect with you all and chat about stuff that we usually don't talk about on our channel. If you plan on stopping by, we're curious to hear how you feel about the new trailers for Injustice and Muppets Haunted Mansion.

Thank you to anyone and everyone that tunes into our show today. If you’re looking for a way to further support our livestreaming efforts here on Shacknews, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription, thanks to Amazon Prime.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 41 of Pop! Goes the Culture!