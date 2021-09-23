New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 41

Grab your snacks for the latest episode of Shacknews' movie and television discussion show.
Donovan Erskine
1

If you're looking for a show that's a bit different from what you usually get here on Shacknews, then Pop! Goes the Culture! is the show for you. It's our movie and television discussion show, and hosts Greg and Donovan are excited for more discussions and debates, so tune in for Episode 41 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 41 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We’re excited to be back and talking about everything movies, TV, and entertainment again! It's a great opportunity for us to connect with you all and chat about stuff that we usually don't talk about on our channel. If you plan on stopping by, we're curious to hear how you feel about the new trailers for Injustice and Muppets Haunted Mansion.

Thank you to anyone and everyone that tunes into our show today. If you’re looking for a way to further support our livestreaming efforts here on Shacknews, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription, thanks to Amazon Prime.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 41 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

