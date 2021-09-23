Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.3.0.3 patch notes Here are the patch notes for Hotfix 3.3.0.3 in Destiny 2.

Barely a week goes by that Destiny 2 doesn’t get some type of update, hotfix, or patch. This week is no different and Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.3.0.3 is now live and ready for players to download. Let’s see what’s worth mentioning.

Hotfix 3.3.0.3

Telesto is back with Hotfix 3.3.0.3.

Below are the complete patch notes for Hotfix 3.3.0.3 in Destiny 2. These can also be found on the Bungie website.

Trials of Osiris

Special ammo no longer refreshes upon resurrection

Added hold to purchase functionality to gear purchasable from Saint-14 in order to prevent accidental purchases

Weapons received from the Trials of Osiris Reputation Rank Reward track on Saint-14 will now have their Masterwork Slots active

Crucible

Added tooltip to Glory and Elimination playlists to indicate that their matchmaking prefers skill

Seasonal

Fixed an issue where some players were unable to complete Wayfinder’s Voyage I if Petra didn’t appear after interacting with the compass

Fixed an issue where Tracing the Stars II quest could not be completed if Atlas Skews were picked up before picking up the quest

Strikes

Fixed an issue where the Proving Grounds strike would not appear on Nessus for players if they didn’t unlock it before Season of the Lost began

Weapons

Horror’s Least will now drop at Power cap from the Corrupted Nightfall

Adept Weapon Mods for Impact, Charge Time, Blast Radius and Projectile speed can now be acquired from Grandmaster Nightfalls and Raids, in addition to Trials of Osiris

Fixed yet another issue caused by Telesto

Teleso bolts no longer spawn orbs of power when hit with a Proximity Explosive Knife

Armor

Fixed a crash that could be caused by a certain combination of armor mods

Those are the complete patch notes for Hotfix 3.3.0.3 in Destiny 2 on September 23, 2021. There are some notable items in there, such as Telesto being activated again. I'm sure it will break the game in the future, but for now you can whip out your Telesto and have a time. You can also visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for some ideas on what that might look like.