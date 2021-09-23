New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania release date

Here's when Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will be released on digital and physical shelves.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Super Monkey Ball series has been delivering memorable platforming and party game experiences for two decades now. In celebration of the franchise’s 20th anniversary, publisher Sega is releasing Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, a remaster of the first three games in the series. Along with improved graphics, the game also includes new content for players to explore. It’s likely not a release that fans of the series will want to miss, so let’s look at the release date for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania release date

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will be released on October 5, 2021. The game will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and Steam for $39.99 USD. The game’s Digital Deluxe version costs $49.99 USD and includes extra cosmetic items, including the classic character pack, as well as the Sega Legends pack, which will let you roll around as a Dreamcast, Saturn, or Game Gear.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania features over 300 stages compiled from the original Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe. There’s 12 unique minigames, as well as a full story that can be played either alone or with friends.

The Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania roster includes several recurring characters from that series, as well as some other popular faces from the Sega family. This includes Sonic The Hedgehog, Tails, Beat (Jet Set Radio), and Kiryu (Yakuza). DLC characters include Persona 5’s Morgana, Hello Kitty, and Suezo (Monster Rancher).

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will be released on October 5, 2021 and costs $39.99 USD. More details about purchasing the game can be found on its website. We had the chance to play a slice of the game and preview it ahead of its release and walked away pretty excited for the full launch.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

