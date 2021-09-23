New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Chorus gets December 2021 release date

Deep Silver and Fishlabs' space-flying shooter finally has a confirmed release date set for early December.
TJ Denzer
Chorus is one of those games that has been interesting to keep an eye on since its first announcement on an Xbox First Look Stream in March 2020. Deep Silver and Fishlabs have been hard at work on continuing to spruce up this high-octane space shooter and soon we’ll be able to take it for a full spin. Chorus finally got a release date. It will be coming out in early December 2021.

Deep Silver and Fishlabs announced the release date of Chorus alongside a new YouTube trailer for the game on September 23, 2021. In addition to going through the basics of what Chorus’s space-farring combat will be about, it ends on the launch date. Chorus will be out on December 3, 2021 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia. Moreover, pre-orders for Chorus have opened up now to get a special Elder Armor skin set for free when the game launches.

The trailer also had some fun details as to what we’re doing in Chorus. Playing as Nara, you pilot a sentient ship known as Forsaken against a cult known as the Circle that created you to do its bidding. When that cult leads Nara to despicable actions, she turns her back on it and takes on Forsaken’s power to fight back. Throughout the game, you’ll engage in a rich single-player story, making Nara and Forsaken stronger with each fast-paced space combat dogfight. Moreover, you’ll experience a rich universe of planetary orbits, space stations, ships, asteroid fields, and more on Nara’s road to redemption.

We recently had a chance to sit down to a full session of Chorus, so be sure to check out our first-hand preview experience of what the game feels like so far. Meanwhile, as we close in on the December release date of Chorus, stay tuned for further details and coverage, right here at Shacknews.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

