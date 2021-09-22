Evening Reading - September 22, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Apparently, Kojima hoped Hans Zimmer would score Metal Gear Solid 2

As reported by Game Developer, Hideo Kojima tried to secure Zimmer to work on the sequel to Metal Gear Solid. But, surprising no one, Zimmer is really quite expensive to hire.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon spends a good chunk of time solving this one. I love seeing how he uses colors to map out his ideas.

Halo Infinite is looking great

I can't wait to try out some Big Team Battle.

Oh, you don't know what's in the vaccine?

A few weeks ago I asked a builder I was interviewing if he had trouble getting his tradies vaccinated and he said, “Only one, who was worried he didn’t know what was in it, and I said, ‘Daz, who makes your ketamine, mate? What’s in it?’” and Daz apparently went and got a vaccine — Ms D 🌈 (@msdwrites) September 21, 2021

This is a lovely moment between two Aussie tradies.

This Fraiser meme has reached its pinnacle

frasier looking at anor londo pic.twitter.com/1lcP7rUl5M — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) September 22, 2021

All that's missing from this image are a couple of archers.

Efficient maze solving

the dumbest way to solve a maze? simulate a gas of thousands of particles diffusing from the start point, until one particle reaches the exit. trace back the winning particle pic.twitter.com/9kHfCKezRf — Matt Henderson (@matthen2) September 21, 2021

I wonder what other ways we could solve a maze like this.

This can't be real

Is this actually what the scene looks like?

Have a pirate joke

A pirate walks into a bar and the bartender says:



"Hey man, did you notice you have a massive steering wheel attached to your crotch?"



And the pirate says:



"Arrrrr, it's drivin me nuts!"#nationaltalklikeapirateday — Brian Crecente (@crecenteb) September 19, 2021

This is a good one.

Wombats are not that nice

The power, the grace, the sheer raw majesty of a leaping wombat. pic.twitter.com/TS5ow3WjQB — Mark O'Neill (@marxculture) September 18, 2021

They're angry, fat, and will absolutely charge at you.

Here's an adorable little puppy

Look at his bow tie!

