New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - September 22, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Apparently, Kojima hoped Hans Zimmer would score Metal Gear Solid 2

As reported by Game Developer, Hideo Kojima tried to secure Zimmer to work on the sequel to Metal Gear Solid. But, surprising no one, Zimmer is really quite expensive to hire.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon spends a good chunk of time solving this one. I love seeing how he uses colors to map out his ideas.

Halo Infinite is looking great

I can't wait to try out some Big Team Battle.

Oh, you don't know what's in the vaccine?

This is a lovely moment between two Aussie tradies.

This Fraiser meme has reached its pinnacle

All that's missing from this image are a couple of archers.

Efficient maze solving

I wonder what other ways we could solve a maze like this.

This can't be real

Is this actually what the scene looks like?

Have a pirate joke

This is a good one.

Wombats are not that nice

They're angry, fat, and will absolutely charge at you.

Here's an adorable little puppy

Look at his bow tie!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. He's having a nap for a change!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola