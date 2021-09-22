The Long Dark Episode 4: Fury, Then Silence due in October The popular Canadian survival adventure continues to expand its lore with a new Episode of its Story Mode content next month.

If you’ve ever fancied a trip north of the border for a couple of weeks in the Canadian wilderness and you think you’d be ok with some wolves, bears, and ever-dropping temperatures, The Long Dark might be just the game for you. Originally released in 2017, the game has long been a favorite in the survival community and the team at Hinterland Studio is hard at work cranking out new content. One such nugget of fun will be Episode 4 of the game’s ongoing story mode. Dubbed Fury, Then Silence, then new content will be launching for all platforms on October 6.

Hinterland also prepared a new trailer for the occasion, which you can watch in the embedded window above. The Long Dark store page on Steam offers the following synopsis: A murderous gang of convicts has captured Mackenzie. Desperate to escape one of the darkest corners of Great Bear Island, he must somehow survive his fiercest enemy yet. Can Mackenzie recover the Hardcase, continue his search for Astrid, and save the innocents caught up in this deadly confrontation?

The action is centered around an old prison complex in the shadow of Blackrock Mountain. Hinterland expects about a 7-10 hour playthrough for those experienced with The Long Dark. The release will also include nearly an hour of all-new music as well as set up narrative threads for the eventual Episode 5 story content release.

Hinterland also announced that beginning with the launch of Episode 4, The Long Dark will be getting a price increase for $34.99 as the team feels it is fair for the amount of content included in the base game and its various post-launch additions. The Long Dark was originally sold for $19.99 during its time on Steam Early Access and then changed to $24.99 when the game reached the 1.0 milestone.