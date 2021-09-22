Microsoft Surface Pro 8 announced with new Slim Pen 2 & 120Hz display The new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 offers a litany of improvements over its predecessor and it's coming alongside Windows 11 on October 5.

Just ahead of the launch of its upcoming Windows 11 operating system, Microsoft had a few special new products to show off for the upcoming launch. The Surface Pro touchscreen PC has proven to be a versatile piece of portable technology for Windows work, recreation, and overall operation, and soon a new version will be joining the lineup. Microsoft just revealed the new Surface Pro 8 with a new Slim Pen 2 accessory and up to 120Hz display. It’s set to launch in early October.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 was announced during a special Microsoft Event livestream on September 22, 2021, dedicated to the Surface line of products. The Surface Pro 8 is quite an improvement over the previous device. The topline is that while it will run natively at 60Hz, its display is capable of up to 120Hz during touchscreen and pen-based operation, providing a next level reactivity in input and response. To best take advantage of this, the Slim Pen 2 was also announced, bringing precision input and even haptic feedback to the digital interface accessory. The device will also feature two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports for connection to a multitude of further devices.

Meet the new Surface Pro 8. Perfectly paired with the Surface Slim Pen 2. pic.twitter.com/tj55KpO6YJ — Microsoft Surface (@surface) September 22, 2021

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 was also given a launch date and price as of the Microsoft Event today. It will be retailing at a starting price of $1099, and the release date is set for October 5, 2021. This will coincide with the official launch of Windows 11, which the Surface Pro 8 will be packaged with. Preorders for the Surface Pro 8 have also opened up now if you want to secure one ahead of time.

With the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 coming out alongside Windows 11 at the start of October and the upgraded 120Hz display to go with it, it’s looking like a strong portable product to go alongside Microsoft’s new operating system. Stay tuned as we continue to follow both the new Surface Pro 8 and Windows 11 for further any further updates and details.