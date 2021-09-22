New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 announced with new Slim Pen 2 & 120Hz display

The new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 offers a litany of improvements over its predecessor and it's coming alongside Windows 11 on October 5.
TJ Denzer
1

Just ahead of the launch of its upcoming Windows 11 operating system, Microsoft had a few special new products to show off for the upcoming launch. The Surface Pro touchscreen PC has proven to be a versatile piece of portable technology for Windows work, recreation, and overall operation, and soon a new version will be joining the lineup. Microsoft just revealed the new Surface Pro 8 with a new Slim Pen 2 accessory and up to 120Hz display. It’s set to launch in early October.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 was announced during a special Microsoft Event livestream on September 22, 2021, dedicated to the Surface line of products. The Surface Pro 8 is quite an improvement over the previous device. The topline is that while it will run natively at 60Hz, its display is capable of up to 120Hz during touchscreen and pen-based operation, providing a next level reactivity in input and response. To best take advantage of this, the Slim Pen 2 was also announced, bringing precision input and even haptic feedback to the digital interface accessory. The device will also feature two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports for connection to a multitude of further devices.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 was also given a launch date and price as of the Microsoft Event today. It will be retailing at a starting price of $1099, and the release date is set for October 5, 2021. This will coincide with the official launch of Windows 11, which the Surface Pro 8 will be packaged with. Preorders for the Surface Pro 8 have also opened up now if you want to secure one ahead of time.

With the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 coming out alongside Windows 11 at the start of October and the upgraded 120Hz display to go with it, it’s looking like a strong portable product to go alongside Microsoft’s new operating system. Stay tuned as we continue to follow both the new Surface Pro 8 and Windows 11 for further any further updates and details.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola