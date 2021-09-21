Evening Reading - September 21, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

It's that time again

Time to chase those clouds away.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Another long puzzle solve today. Have you tried out any of the puzzles Simon solves?

God's just cleaning the sky

Gotta make sure it's clean for when its bowling time.

But you use the Matrix all the time

Curious that you don't support those who made it?

Is this a witch hut or a zombie-proof house?

When you're a modern forest witch pic.twitter.com/hTbYUUaAnL — Vananarama (@fullnihilism) September 16, 2021

One point of entry (and egress) seems like a dangerous option, though.

Time for photos of a cute animals

have you guys ever seen a baby boar pic.twitter.com/cHdQYBGP1y — danielle tcholakian (@danielleiat) September 16, 2021

Look at this tiny little fella!

❤️🐰😍 pic.twitter.com/S8EJQmNaXO — Have you ever seen rabbits doing work (@rabbitdoingwork) September 17, 2021

Bunnies are so cute. They're banned in Queensland, though.

Let's take out the cartridge and blow on the pins

Maybe we should try turning the games industry off then on again — 🌠💎Daley Eve💎🌠 (@Daley_Kong) September 18, 2021

I KNOW YOU SHOULDN'T DO THAT.

A curious investigation indeed

Do you have a raging clue?

How are you managing?

please don’t send me an email unless you start it with something like this pic.twitter.com/3Oyk9Io8KD — seve 🌿 (@sevejchristian) November 13, 2020

Take some time for self-care.

