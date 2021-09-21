New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 21, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It's that time again

Time to chase those clouds away.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Another long puzzle solve today. Have you tried out any of the puzzles Simon solves?

God's just cleaning the sky

Gotta make sure it's clean for when its bowling time.

But you use the Matrix all the time

Curious that you don't support those who made it?

Is this a witch hut or a zombie-proof house?

One point of entry (and egress) seems like a dangerous option, though.

Time for photos of a cute animals

Look at this tiny little fella!

Bunnies are so cute. They're banned in Queensland, though.

Let's take out the cartridge and blow on the pins

I KNOW YOU SHOULDN'T DO THAT.

A curious investigation indeed

Do you have a raging clue?

How are you managing?

Take some time for self-care.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. He loves a good nap. Let's see some of your pets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

