Evening Reading - September 21, 2021

- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania hands-on preview: Polished monkey
- NBA 2K22 review: Benching talent
- Deathloop patch fixes stuttering issues on PC
- Overwatch 2 lead Chacko Sonny is leaving Activision Blizzard
- Steam 'instant play' patent could allow play of PC games while they download
- Twitch alters DMCA takedown policy after new NMPA agreement
- Amazon is ramping up lobbying efforts to federally legalize marijuana
- Halo Infinite Technical Preview 2 start and end times
- Activision Blizzard Chief Legal Officer resigns after three years at company
It's that time again
Time to chase those clouds away.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Another long puzzle solve today. Have you tried out any of the puzzles Simon solves?
God's just cleaning the sky
*you hear an ear-splitting squeegee noise* pic.twitter.com/iZHhEXaFJ6— hoss (@malt_skull) September 20, 2021
Gotta make sure it's clean for when its bowling time.
But you use the Matrix all the time
lol pic.twitter.com/OCTt1WC7ub— ZahnZee (@Zahn_Zee) September 16, 2021
Curious that you don't support those who made it?
Is this a witch hut or a zombie-proof house?
When you're a modern forest witch pic.twitter.com/hTbYUUaAnL— Vananarama (@fullnihilism) September 16, 2021
One point of entry (and egress) seems like a dangerous option, though.
Time for photos of a cute animals
have you guys ever seen a baby boar pic.twitter.com/cHdQYBGP1y— danielle tcholakian (@danielleiat) September 16, 2021
Look at this tiny little fella!
❤️🐰😍 pic.twitter.com/S8EJQmNaXO— Have you ever seen rabbits doing work (@rabbitdoingwork) September 17, 2021
Bunnies are so cute. They're banned in Queensland, though.
Let's take out the cartridge and blow on the pins
Maybe we should try turning the games industry off then on again— 🌠💎Daley Eve💎🌠 (@Daley_Kong) September 18, 2021
I KNOW YOU SHOULDN'T DO THAT.
A curious investigation indeed
September 18, 2021
Do you have a raging clue?
How are you managing?
please don’t send me an email unless you start it with something like this pic.twitter.com/3Oyk9Io8KD— seve 🌿 (@sevejchristian) November 13, 2020
Take some time for self-care.
