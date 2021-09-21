What are Simulation Maps in Splitgate? Here's what a Simulation Map is and what it's for in Splitgate.

Splitgate has had quite a run during its time in Early Access on PC and consoles. This first-person shooter marries mechanics from Portal with the gunplay of Halo to create a refreshingly unique competitive experience. As players spend time in Splitgate, they’ll familiarize themselves with the game’s lineup of maps. This includes the Simulation Maps, which are quite different in style and design from the other maps in the game. Let’s dig into what exactly Simulation Maps are and what they’re for.

What are Simulation Maps in Splitgate

There are 6 Simulation Maps in Splitgate: Simulation Alpha, Simulation Bravo, Simulation Charlie, Simulation Delta, Simulation Echo, and Simulation Foxtrot. These maps account for 6 of the 16 total in Splitgate. Simulation Maps were made specifically for the game’s ranked modes, which is why they feature a much more minimal design than the other maps.

As the name implies, the Simulation Maps have a very simple and clean design. There’s a lot of symmetry in the structure and placement of walls. These maps are also much smaller than the other maps in Splitgate, which means the action is much more fast-paced. The Takedown and Showdown game modes are played exclusively on Simulation Maps. These round-based modes see players going at it with a finite amount of lives. The round-based design lends these modes perfectly to the Simulation Maps, where players can quickly engage with each other.

Simulation Maps are a set of maps in Splitgate that are much smaller than the others and feature a simplified design. These maps are specifically designed for competitive play and are used in the Takedown and Showdown game modes. There’s 6 different Simulation Maps, each with a slightly varied design than the others. It’s good to familiarize yourself with each of them if you plan on playing Splitgate at a high level.