ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 132 Join the show for more Earthbound tonight.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're getting back into our Earthbound playthrough. Last time, we took down the Titanic Ant, the first major boss, and recorded the first melody on our sound stone. Now, we'll be able to continue our journey to Twoson and hopefully find our next team member. If you recall we have been getting messages from someone asking for help. The only issue is that we don’t really know where to look. As I mentioned last episode, Earthbound isn’t one of my favorite games but am willing to give it another chance during this playthrough.Going live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, find out if we make progress in Twoson as well as determining if Earthbound stays in the Stevetendo show rotation.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT Tuesday and Wednesday. It's going to be more Pokemon Emerald Tuesday and we might be taking a week off from Final Fantasy 7 Wednesday night so stay tuned.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.