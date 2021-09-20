ShackStream: Indie-licious leaves safety behind & travels Eastward Today on Indie-licious, we're taking a journey out of the depths of a dead-end subterranean society to pursue hope on the surface in Eastward.

How far would you go to pursue the flickering hope of a better life? Eastward presents the colorful vision of a broken world and a journey towards the possibilities that lay beyond it. It came out recently and on today’s Indie-licious, we’re taking the first steps of that journey to see where they lead.

Eastward comes to us from developer Pixpil and publisher Chucklefish. The game came out on September 16, 2021 on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. In a world where a mysterious miasma has wreaked havoc on humanity and driven the surviving remnants underground, players take control of the survivor John and the mysterious child Sam. Set on escaping the tyrannical clutches of Potcrock Isle, the two take a cross-country railway through towns and camps of quirky characters and dangerous threats to try to find their way to the surface world.

Join us for today’s episode of Indie-licious on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET as we venture forth on the opening steps of this journey. You can also watch just below.

The Eastward journey won’t be an easy one. Watch as we see what charm, trouble, joy, and struggle await along the path forward. Indie-licious will be going live shortly.