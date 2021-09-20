GameStop (GME) to hire up to 500 new employees for Florida customer service center The GameStop company is preparing to staff up heavily for its new Pembrook Pines facility.

One of the more interesting recent tidbits to come out of the GameStop news cycle this recent season was the announcement of a new customer service center opening in Pembrook Pines in South Florida. The new facility was announced at the end of GameStop’s financial Q2 this year and is a continuation of the company’s overall strategy to lean harder into an e-commerce retail focus. Now, the company has revealed that it’s moving towards its hiring period for the new facility. GameStop announced it is prepping to bring on around 500 employees to bring the Florida customer service center into full working functionality.

This announcement was made directly by GameStop via a press release put out on its Investor Relations website on September 20, 2021.

“GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company plans to hire up to 500 employees at its newly-leased customer service center in Pembroke Pines, Florida,” the release reads. “The new facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2021.”

GameStop (GME) stock has not had the best week, but it did see some lift on word of the Pembrook Pines customer service center's impending opening.

GameStop executives announced plans for the Pembrook Pines, Florida customer service facility back among the highlights of its Q2 2021 quarterly earnings report in early September. The company reported larger-than-expected losses for that quarter and did not include a Q&A session on this or other matters in the accompanying conference call. However, the plans for the Pembrook Pines facility are status quo with GameStop’s continuous lean into e-commerce business under the guiding hand of major shareholder and new Chairman of the Board Ryan Cohen.

With the time table of the Florida customer service center set for late 2021, it will remain to be seen if GameStop can turn its losses around and truly start to benefit from its major e-commerce focus. Stay tuned as we continue to follow GameStop company and GME stock news right here at Shacknews.