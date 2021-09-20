The Pokemon Trading Card Game is coming to mobile The Pokemon TCG will come to smartphones for the first time with a new app.

The Pokemon Trading Card game has proven to be a strong branch of the endlessly popular entertainment franchise. Since the late 1990s, the Pokemon TCG has taken on many forms, with its desktop version garnering quite the payer base. Now, players will have the opportunity to take the game on the go, as it’s been revealed that the Pokemon Trading Card Game is coming to iOS and Android.

The Pokemon Company announced the Pokemon Trading Game Live, a new mobile app, in a post to its website on September 20, 2021. In Pokemon TCG Live, players will “Compile an extensive card collection that you can use to build fun and exciting decks. Add new cards by scanning code cards, purchasing in-game booster packs, and participating in daily quests, among others.” Just like with the game’s desktop version, players can add cards from their physical collection by scanning the QR codes featured in card packs.

New screenshots shared by The Pokemon Company also give us a look at the user interface in Pokemon TCG Live. There are daily challenges, which players can complete in order to score some rewards. There’s a Battle Pass featured in the game, but it’s not yet clear exactly how it will be implemented. We also see that there is an in-game currency that players can use to purchase new cards.

Players can create a custom avatar to represent themselves when they match up online against other players. The Pokemon Company shares that players will be able to battle other trainers from across the world. There is no current release date for Pokemon TCG, but it’s set to launch in the App Store, Google Play, Windows, and Mac. Be sure to bookmark our topic page dedicated to the Pokemon Trading Card Game in order to catch future updates on the new game.