Weekend Discussion - September 19, 2021

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

You

The latest season of You is rapidly approaching and Netflix has given us a new trailer to check out. I wasn't sure I was going to like this series back when it first started, but for some reason, I grew to really love it. The main character, Joe, is just so delightfully creepy. I like how he doesn't see anything wrong with his actions, whereas Dexter totally knows he's a bad dude.

Dunkey reviews Deathloop

Oh, this is going to be good. Have you had a chance to dive into Deathloop yet? Arkane has done a fantastic job at delivering such a unique experience. It's definitely a GOTY contender.

It's sudoku time!

It wouldn't be a lovely new day if we didn't have a brilliant sudoku to solve. It never ceases to amaze me how well Simon solves these puzzles, even the complicated-looking ones.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

An Xbox-inspired theme for your Windows XP

Windows XP Xbox theme pic.twitter.com/EqTy0tMFlR — eccö archive (@3CC0__) September 14, 2021

This is iconic. I really enjoy the look of all this older stuff. I feel like UIs had more personality up until a decade ago.

People were upset about seatbelts

This clip from the Daily Show of people fighting against seat belt mandates in the 80s is absolutely surreal from start to finish given today's climate on both masks and COVID vaccines. pic.twitter.com/IiR8iavlyN — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 16, 2021

And look at us now!

Resident Evil 8 came out a few years ago

Want to feel old? Resident Evil Village came out this year — Carli Velocci 👽 (@velocciraptor) September 16, 2021

Wait. WHAT?

I've said it once and I'll say it again

The government are only bringing back imperial measurements to own the lbs. — Ed Morrish (@edmorrish) September 17, 2021

Metric rules!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Break the Line - Guano Apes

Twist the Knife - Evil Nine, Emily Breeze

Pride - Soil

Paparazzi - Kim Dracula

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad to brighten your night. Maybe it's time to curl up and have a nap? Or is it too late and that will mess up your bedtime? Either way, have a fantastic evening.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.