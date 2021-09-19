New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - September 19, 2021

As Sunday comes to a close, lets reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

You

The latest season of You is rapidly approaching and Netflix has given us a new trailer to check out. I wasn't sure I was going to like this series back when it first started, but for some reason, I grew to really love it. The main character, Joe, is just so delightfully creepy. I like how he doesn't see anything wrong with his actions, whereas Dexter totally knows he's a bad dude.

Dunkey reviews Deathloop

Oh, this is going to be good. Have you had a chance to dive into Deathloop yet? Arkane has done a fantastic job at delivering such a unique experience. It's definitely a GOTY contender.

It's sudoku time!

It wouldn't be a lovely new day if we didn't have a brilliant sudoku to solve. It never ceases to amaze me how well Simon solves these puzzles, even the complicated-looking ones.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

An Xbox-inspired theme for your Windows XP

This is iconic. I really enjoy the look of all this older stuff. I feel like UIs had more personality up until a decade ago.

People were upset about seatbelts

And look at us now!

Resident Evil 8 came out a few years ago

Wait. WHAT?

I've said it once and I'll say it again

Metric rules!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

  • Break the Line - Guano Apes
  • Twist the Knife - Evil Nine, Emily Breeze
  • Pride - Soil
  • Paparazzi - Kim Dracula

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad to brighten your night. Maybe it's time to curl up and have a nap? Or is it too late and that will mess up your bedtime? Either way, have a fantastic evening.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola