Xur's location and wares for September 17, 2021 - Destiny 2 Find out Xur's location in Destiny 2 today, as well a breakdown of the Exotic goodies he's brought with him.

Greetings, Guardians. Xur is back in Destiny 2 today and will be sticking around until reset next Tuesday. In this guide, we'll give you Xur's location, as well as a list of the Exotic items he has for sale. If you're not sure what to buy, we'll help you with that too. Let's get started.

Xur's location for September 17, 2021

Xur is located in the Tower Hangar in Destiny 2 this week. When you spawn in, turn left and run until you enter the Hangar, then turn left and find Xur up some stairs.

Xur's wares for September 17, 2021

Below you'll find a list of the Exotic items Xur is selling, including the specific rolls on each piece of armor.

Merciless

Shards of Galanor Mobility - 1o Resilience - 13 Recovery - 9 Discipline - 9 Intellect - 13 Strength - 8 Total - 62

One-Eyed Mask Mobility - 10 Resilience - 7 Recovery - 8 Discipline - 9 Intellect - 8 Strength - 16 Total - 67

Geomag Stabilizers Mobility - 12 Resilience - 15 Recovery - 6 Discipline - 15 Intellect - 10 Strength - 7 Total - 67



For those not entirely sure what to buy, start with the weapon if you don't have it, and armor you may not have for your main class. Once you've secured those, buy anything you don't already own, even for classes you rarely or never play. You can store the items in your vault, but it's always good to think ahead. If you decide to make the jump from Hunter to Warlock eventually, it'll be nice to have a bunch of Exotic items unlocked and ready for you. If you have everything, compare what Xur is selling with your own version of that item. Xur can have some rather good stat rolls for items, so visiting him each week is a solid way to improve your rolls on some great Exotic armor.

Now that you know Xur's location, head on over to our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with everything involved in being a good Guardian.