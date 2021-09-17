New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xur's location and wares for September 17, 2021 - Destiny 2

Find out Xur's location in Destiny 2 today, as well a breakdown of the Exotic goodies he's brought with him.
Bill Lavoy
Greetings, Guardians. Xur is back in Destiny 2 today and will be sticking around until reset next Tuesday. In this guide, we'll give you Xur's location, as well as a list of the Exotic items he has for sale. If you're not sure what to buy, we'll help you with that too. Let's get started.

Xur's location for September 17, 2021

Xur is located in the Tower Hangar in Destiny 2 this week. When you spawn in, turn left and run until you enter the Hangar, then turn left and find Xur up some stairs.

Xur's wares for September 17, 2021

Xur Location September 17 2021 Destiny 2

Below you'll find a list of the Exotic items Xur is selling, including the specific rolls on each piece of armor.

  • Merciless
  • Shards of Galanor
    • Mobility - 1o
    • Resilience - 13
    • Recovery - 9
    • Discipline - 9
    • Intellect - 13
    • Strength - 8
    • Total - 62
  • One-Eyed Mask
    • Mobility - 10
    • Resilience - 7
    • Recovery - 8
    • Discipline - 9
    • Intellect - 8
    • Strength - 16
    • Total - 67
  • Geomag Stabilizers
    • Mobility - 12
    • Resilience - 15
    • Recovery - 6
    • Discipline - 15
    • Intellect - 10
    • Strength - 7
    • Total - 67

For those not entirely sure what to buy, start with the weapon if you don't have it, and armor you may not have for your main class. Once you've secured those, buy anything you don't already own, even for classes you rarely or never play. You can store the items in your vault, but it's always good to think ahead. If you decide to make the jump from Hunter to Warlock eventually, it'll be nice to have a bunch of Exotic items unlocked and ready for you. If you have everything, compare what Xur is selling with your own version of that item. Xur can have some rather good stat rolls for items, so visiting him each week is a solid way to improve your rolls on some great Exotic armor.

Now that you know Xur's location, head on over to our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with everything involved in being a good Guardian.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

