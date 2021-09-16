New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 40

It's time for another round of fun film and television discussions.
Donovan Erskine
We're back with a new installment of Pop! Goes the Culture!, our movie and television discussion show here on Shacknews. It's episode 40, so join hosts Greg and Donovan are excited for more discussions and debates.

Episode 40 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We’re back to our regular schedule after a shorter and earlier show last week. Be sure to stop by and talk about all the madness with us. We’d love to hear what you think about the upcoming Hawkeye series, or even share your favorite Norm Macdonald moments with us.

A big thanks is due to anyone and everyone that tunes into our show today. Your support is greatly appreciated. If you’re interested in further supporting Shacknews' livestreaming efforts, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription, thanks to Amazon Prime.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 40 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

