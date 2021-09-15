ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 131 More Final Fantasy 7 tonight.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're getting back into our Final Fantasy 7 playthrough. During our last episode, we finally located our leader, Steve, who had gone missing. Tifa was not only able to find him but snap him back to his old self. Now that Steve is back to normal, he can be the team leader again as we make our way through the underwater reactor of Junon to look for the Huge Materia. The battles are getting tougher the further we go into the underwater reactor so our party will need to be prepared. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, will I be able to defeat all of the Shinra corporation and find the Huge Materia?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT next Monday with more Earthbound so make sure you stop by!

