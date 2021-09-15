Watch SpaceX's Inspiration4 launch here Here's how you can watch the Inspiration4 rocket launch live.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is one of the leading names in the world of space exploration. The company will look to further its efforts with the Inspiration4, which the company describes as “the first all-civilian mission to orbit.” The rocket is set to launch later today, and will be a landmark event in the history of space travel. Let’s look at what you need to do in order to watch the event as it happens.

The Inspiration4 launch will take place today, September 15, 2021, at 5:02 p.m. PT/8:02 p.m. ET. The event is being livestreamed over on the Netflix YouTube channel, which you can view using the video embed above. 30 minutes prior to launch, the streaming service will also host a live show where journalist Soledad O'Brien and actor Karamo Brown will be joined by astronauts to discuss the and celebrate the mission. A Netflix subscription is not required to view any of the content related to the Inspiration4 launch today.

There will be four crew members aboard the Inspiration4, with each representing “the mission pillars of leadership, hope, generosity, and prosperity,” as described on the company’s website. Here are also profiles on the four crew members and how they represent each pillar.

Leadership: Jared Isaacman is the founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) as well as an accomplished aviator and adventurer.

Hope: Hayley Arceneaux is a physician assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and pediatric cancer survivor.

Generosity: Chris Sembroski will represent generosity - an individual who has supported the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children.

Prosperity: Dr. Sian Proctor is an inspirational entrepreneur who has used the power of Shift4Shop to launch her dream business.

The launch of the Inspiration4 is meant to raise awareness and funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. For more on the latest moves from SpaceX, stick with us here on Shacknews.