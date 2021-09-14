New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

New iPad with A13 chip revealed at Apple California Streaming Special Event

Apple revealed its latest iPad technology, featuring an upgraded A13 Bionic Chip that provides more power for the tablet.
TJ Denzer
1

The Apple iPad continues to be a good in-between sitting in the space above smart phones but below laptops. With the California Streaming Event, Apple announced the latest iteration of the iPad lineup. This particular device upgrades over the previous model by utilizing a new and more powerful A13 Bionic Chip and pre-orders will be open for various models shortly.

Apple announced the new iPad model during the Apple California Streaming Special Event on September 14, 2021. The major upgrade on this particular iPad is the introduction of the A13 Bionic Chip. It’s the next step up from last year’s introduced A12 Bionic Chip in the previous iPad models, featuring a supposed 20 percent increase in processing power and graphics processing. The new iPad will retail for $329 USD at standard MSRP, but there will also be an educational version available for $299. It will come in Space Gray and Silver colors at launch and Cellular models will also be detailed soon.

The new iPad features a new A13 Bionic Chip, which is said to offer a 20 percent increase in power for the new models.
This story is developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

