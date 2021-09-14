Ren & Stimpy announced for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Two of Nickelodeon's most iconic characters are joining the upcoming fighting game roster.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has continued to impress in the lead-up to its launch later this year. In addition to some seemingly refined fighting mechanics and rollback netcode, the game also sports an extensive roster of characters that span different generations of Nickelodeon cartoons. Developer Ludosity isn’t done building out that roster just yet, as it’s been announced that Ren & Stimpy will be playable characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Ren & Stimpy were announced as playable characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl in a post to the PlayStation Blog on September 14, 2021. Joel Nyström, Project Manager at Ludosity, spoke more about the addition of Ren & Stimpy.

As anyone who has watched the show knows, they are separate characters with distinct personalities, but they are also inseparable which is why they play as a single, joint character in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. We really wanted them to be a duo. It allows for some very special moves and playstyles, so we thought it’d be interesting to explore.

Similar to the Ice Climbers and Banjo Kazooie in Super Smash Bros., Ren & Stimpy will play as one character, with Ren riding on Stimpy’s shoulders. Ren will be the main attacker, with Stimpy coming in to deal stronger blows. The developer also states that the nature of their design means that Ren & Stimpy will be slower than the average character.

Originating from The Ren & Stimpy Show, these characters first made their appearance on Nickelodeon back in 1991 and were one of the earliest programs on the network. Ren & Stimpy were infamous for pushing the envelope in regards to what you could do in a children’s show. They’re still among the most recognizable characters in the Nickelodeon catalogue, so it’s no shocker that they’ll appear in the upcoming fighting game.

The Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl roster continues to grow, with more characters from the network's library of shows coming to duke it out. Just like April O'Neil and CatDog, the latest character confirmations prior to today’s news, Ren & Stimpy were a part of the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl roster wishlist that we put together earlier this year.