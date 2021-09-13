Splitgate Season 0 - All Stages and Challenges Here are all of the Stage Challenges for Splitgate Season 0.

Prior to the game launching with its 1.0 version, 1047 games kicked off Splitgate’s ongoing ecosystem with Season 0. Splitgate Season 0 features a Battle Pass, competitive queue, and a slew of challenges for players to complete and earn rewards from over the course of the season. Let’s look at all of the Stages and Challenges for Splitgate Season 0.

Splitgate Season 0 - All Stages and Challenges

The Splitgate Season 0 Challenges are broken up into stages. As the season progresses, 1047 Games will introduce new stages that add more challenges for players to complete. Half of the season challenges are available to all players, with the rest restricted to those that purchase the premium Battle Pass. Here are both the Free and Premium challenges for Splitgate Season 0.

Splitgate Season 0 Stage 1 Free Challenges

Get 5000 score in King of the Hill, Domination, or Oddball

Play 200 matches

Win 25 matches of Rumble game modes

Win 250 matches

Get 1500 kills

Get 1000 Assist Kills or Revenge Kills

Splitgate Season 0 Stage 1 Premium Challenges

Win 25 matches with the most kills

Inflict 150k damage

Get 100 Double Kills

Get 150 Kills through Portals

Get a Portal Kill

Play 100 Competitive matches

Splitgate Season 0 Stage 2 Challenges

Come back on September 22 for the Season 0 Stage 2 challenges!

These challenges will take a while to complete, as they’re meant to keep players occupied throughout the season. As you put in hours and get through the challenges, make sure to claim these rewards so that you can get large sums of XP as well as Reward Drops.

As more Stages are unlocked throughout Season 0, we’ll continue to update this article with new challenges. For everything you need to know about Splitgate, stick with us here on Shacknews.