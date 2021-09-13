New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Here are all of the Stage Challenges for Splitgate Season 0.
Prior to the game launching with its 1.0 version, 1047 games kicked off Splitgate’s ongoing ecosystem with Season 0. Splitgate Season 0 features a Battle Pass, competitive queue, and a slew of challenges for players to complete and earn rewards from over the course of the season. Let’s look at all of the Stages and Challenges for Splitgate Season 0.

Splitgate Season 0 - All Stages and Challenges

The Splitgate Season 0 Challenges are broken up into stages. As the season progresses, 1047 Games will introduce new stages that add more challenges for players to complete. Half of the season challenges are available to all players, with the rest restricted to those that purchase the premium Battle Pass. Here are both the Free and Premium challenges for Splitgate Season 0.

Splitgate Season 0 Stage 1 Free Challenges

  • Get 5000 score in King of the Hill, Domination, or Oddball
  • Play 200 matches
  • Win 25 matches of Rumble game modes
  • Win 250 matches
  • Get 1500 kills
  • Get 1000 Assist Kills or Revenge Kills

Splitgate Season 0 Stage 1 Premium Challenges

  • Win 25 matches with the most kills
  • Inflict 150k damage
  • Get 100 Double Kills
  • Get 150 Kills through Portals
  • Get a Portal Kill
  • Play 100 Competitive matches

Splitgate Season 0 Stage 2 Challenges

Come back on September 22 for the Season 0 Stage 2 challenges!

These challenges will take a while to complete, as they’re meant to keep players occupied throughout the season. As you put in hours and get through the challenges, make sure to claim these rewards so that you can get large sums of XP as well as Reward Drops.

As more Stages are unlocked throughout Season 0, we’ll continue to update this article with new challenges. For everything you need to know about Splitgate, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

