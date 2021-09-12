New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Weekend Discussion - September 12, 2021

As Sunday comes to a close, lets reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Secrets in the Soulsborne series

Vaati's videos are always so incredibly awesome. This deep dive into some of the secrets and coding of the Soulsborne games is a great watch. With Elden Ring coming out in a matter of months, maybe it's time to dive back into one of these and shake off the rust. Might even go about trying to finish Demon's Souls on the PS5! Now if only Sony could remake Bloodborne for the PlayStation 5, I'd be one happy camper.

Dreamcast game collection

MetalJesusRocks gives us a look at his vast Dreamcast collection. Do you collect any retro games or have you considered diving in to the hobby? I've got some Nintendo 64 stuff that I love, but I don't think I'd ever go the route of trying to have a complete collection.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Right in the nostalgia

Who had one of these?

Meowdy

Just scooted in for a glass of milk.

Deals are made

I always wondered what people get paid for this sort of nonsense tweet.

Are you winning?

HI WINNING

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

Here's a favorite photo of mine of Rad as he's stretching and yawning. 

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola