Weekend Discussion - September 12, 2021

Secrets in the Soulsborne series
Vaati's videos are always so incredibly awesome. This deep dive into some of the secrets and coding of the Soulsborne games is a great watch. With Elden Ring coming out in a matter of months, maybe it's time to dive back into one of these and shake off the rust. Might even go about trying to finish Demon's Souls on the PS5! Now if only Sony could remake Bloodborne for the PlayStation 5, I'd be one happy camper.
Dreamcast game collection
MetalJesusRocks gives us a look at his vast Dreamcast collection. Do you collect any retro games or have you considered diving in to the hobby? I've got some Nintendo 64 stuff that I love, but I don't think I'd ever go the route of trying to have a complete collection.
Here's a favorite photo of mine of Rad as he's stretching and yawning.
