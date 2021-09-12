Weekend Discussion - September 12, 2021

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Secrets in the Soulsborne series

Vaati's videos are always so incredibly awesome. This deep dive into some of the secrets and coding of the Soulsborne games is a great watch. With Elden Ring coming out in a matter of months, maybe it's time to dive back into one of these and shake off the rust. Might even go about trying to finish Demon's Souls on the PS5! Now if only Sony could remake Bloodborne for the PlayStation 5, I'd be one happy camper.

Dreamcast game collection

MetalJesusRocks gives us a look at his vast Dreamcast collection. Do you collect any retro games or have you considered diving in to the hobby? I've got some Nintendo 64 stuff that I love, but I don't think I'd ever go the route of trying to have a complete collection.

Right in the nostalgia

Saw an absolute relic today, one of the greatest toys of all time pic.twitter.com/QP0Nvcn9Gx — Beccs 🐝 (@toastedchickpea) September 10, 2021

Who had one of these?

Meowdy

Just scooted in for a glass of milk.

Deals are made

I always wondered what people get paid for this sort of nonsense tweet.

Are you winning?

HI WINNING

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

