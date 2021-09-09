Fortnite iOS re-release in Korea confirmed as Epic requests Apple restore dev account Epic Games is asking Apple to restore their developer account to re-release Fortnite in Korea in accordance with a new law.

Today, Epic Games took to Twitter to state that they asked Apple to restore their developer account. Epic Games intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in Korea, offering both Epic and Apple payment options side-by-side in accordance with new Korean law.

Epic has asked Apple to restore our Fortnite developer account. Epic intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in Korea offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side in compliance with the new Korean law. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 9, 2021

While we still don't have an official ruling in the Epic Games v. Apple court battle, developments continue regardless. A law recently passed in South Korea has seemingly paved the way for Epic Games to get the iOS version of Fortnite back on Apple's app store.

The law, in a nutshell, requires companies like Apple and Google to open their app stores to alternative payment methods. In the Tweet embedded above, Epic Games outlines their plans and confirms they've asked Apple to re-instate their developer account stating, "Epic has asked Apple to restore our Fortnite developer account. Epic intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in Korea offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side in compliance with the new Korean law."

For those playing catch-up, Epic Games and Apple have been in a feud over the last year regarding the company’s policies and control over what app developers can and cannot do when it comes to payment methods on its platform. This recent law that was passed in South Korea looks to be a boon for the likes of Epic Games, especially as it includes measures to, “protect apps from retaliatory measures by platform companies for including such alternative [payment] methods.”

It will be interesting to see how Apple responds to this new law and whether it accepts Epic Games’ request to have its developer account reinstated. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on this developing story.