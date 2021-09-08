Evening Reading - September 8, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

This is a nice short one by Simon, who absolutely smashes these out.

Shyway looks at Halo Infinite's sandbox

He does a good job at analysing the UNSC weapons and talking about the Battle Rifle. I can't wait to get my hands on this game!

Why buy a mask when you can make one for free?

nice try walmart, like im gonna spend $20 on a skeleton mask when I could easily just peel the flesh and muscle off my face for free — retired Fan (@hippieswordfish) September 7, 2021

Be your own monster.

A new Matrix movie is coming out soon

how does a Matrix movie work in 2021? I'm supposed to be scared of living in a fake reality, trapped forever in 1999? Shit frost my tips and log me in — Kenny Keil (@kennykeil) September 7, 2021

Plug me in.

Nice measuring system you've got there, United States

To my non-USA followers that this is how we do volume. pic.twitter.com/gqQa42BzsM — FemboyPhysics, BSc. (@FemboyPhysics) September 7, 2021

METRIC RULES.

Looking out over City 17

frasier looking at city 17 pic.twitter.com/04rfMasc4R — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) September 8, 2021

I would love one of those "digital windows" and to have the opening of Half-Life: Alyx playing on loop. Such a good environment.

You need to speak up

He said he can't hear you!!! pic.twitter.com/ahjnJSuo9T — J'onn Larod (@the_juandy_city) September 6, 2021

He asked if you were ready.

King of the Hill screen

pic.twitter.com/q92Lr4XzP9 — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) September 8, 2021

This episode revealed that Hank Hill is related to Dusty Hill. I loved this crossover.

Which Xbox dash was your favorite?

This is a dash to the past ⏳



Which dashboard brings back the most memories? #Xbox20 pic.twitter.com/TvHiLPiS7w — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2021

I'll forever rep the OG Xbox dash, but the blades on the Xbox 360 were so good.

Here's Rad having a lovely nap. If I were a cat, I would be like Rad.

