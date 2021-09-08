New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - September 8, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

This is a nice short one by Simon, who absolutely smashes these out.

Shyway looks at Halo Infinite's sandbox

He does a good job at analysing the UNSC weapons and talking about the Battle Rifle. I can't wait to get my hands on this game!

Why buy a mask when you can make one for free?

Be your own monster.

A new Matrix movie is coming out soon

Plug me in.

Nice measuring system you've got there, United States

METRIC RULES.

Looking out over City 17

I would love one of those "digital windows" and to have the opening of Half-Life: Alyx playing on loop. Such a good environment.

You need to speak up

He asked if you were ready.

King of the Hill screen

This episode revealed that Hank Hill is related to Dusty Hill. I loved this crossover.

Which Xbox dash was your favorite?

I'll forever rep the OG Xbox dash, but the blades on the Xbox 360 were so good.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's Rad having a lovely nap. If I were a cat, I would be like Rad.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola