ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 128 Join the action of Final Fantasy 7.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're going back to our Final Fantasy 7 playthrough as we recently started Disc 2 of our adventure. For those who aren't aware, Final Fantasy 7 for the original PlayStation was split into 3 discs, as the journey was massive for the time. We'll have to make our way to Mideel and we're sure to get lost along the way because it wouldn't be a Stevetendo show playthrough without getting totally lost. Tifa is in charge of our party now as we have lost Cloud (Steve) and don't know where to find him. Going live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, will we be able to find our missing comrade and make Sephiroth pay for what he's done? Make sure you stick around after Stevetendo for a special ShackStream 25th anniversary special featuring skankcore and X-Men vs. Street Fighter.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT Monday and 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT Tuesday. It's a Shacker's choice night this Monday with Earthbound as well as more Pokemon Emerald on Tuesday.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.