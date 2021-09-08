Madden NFL 22 free trial kicks off NFL opening weekend On the eve of the 2021 NFL season, EA Sports announces a free trial offer for its popular Madden video game.

After many long months of waiting, the new NFL season is nearly upon us. On Thursday night, the returning champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will host the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the 2021 season. The game will lead into a full weekend of festivities organized by the league and its partners. One partner, publisher EA Sports, is getting in on the action by offering a free trial period for Madden NFL 22, the league’s official video game.

The global free-to-play trial window will be open from September 9 through September 12. The trial will be available on the following platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, PS5, Google Stadia, and PC (via Steam). While the promotion is active, participants will have access to all content in the current Madden NFL 22 package, including the new Campus Legends event in Superstar KO Mode.

“Our entire team is grateful to our players that have been enjoying and engaging with Madden NFL 22 since launch,” said Seann Graddy, Executive Producer on Madden NFL 22. “We want to give football fans everywhere, who are excited about college football and the start of the NFL season, the opportunity to play what’s new in Madden NFL 22, from the gamewide impact of Dynamic Gameday to the chance to play with or against friends in our college event in Superstar KO.”

This weekend, participants can choose to purchase the game at any point by taking advantage of a 25 percent discount on the Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition, unlocking numerous benefits across modes, as well as Dual Entitlement for those planning to upgrade to a next-gen console. This weekend also marks the start of Madden Moment: Ultimate Kickoff, the first live service experience of the season. Players can unlock themed gear with a new event in The Yard and complete new challenges to earn Ultimate Kickoff heroes and Strategy items in Madden Ultimate Team.

You can read our review of Madden NFL 22 here. It was prepared by our own Donovan Erskine.