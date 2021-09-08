Hideo Kojima drops his Death Stranding Director's Cut 4K trailer The latest trailer for Death Stranding Director's Cut offers up Kojima's personal vision.

The Death Stranding Director’s Cut is scheduled to release in a couple of weeks, and in order to prepare the players for what awaits, Hideo Kojima has dropped another trailer. Kojima took special care to note that he was the one to edit this particular trailer, which you can watch below in all its 4K glory.

The trailer, set to Goliath by Woodkid, does a great job at bringing up all those emotions players first felt when they ventured into the terrifying post-apocalyptic world of Death Stranding. Players get to see some iconic characters like Higgs, Dei-Hardman, Fragile, and of course Sam Porter Bridges. Kojima took to Twitter to make the announcement in which he said the footage was captured on a PS5 and that he was the one to edit it together.

The comments on the YouTube video are full of fans giddy with anticipation. A lot of players are expressing amazement at being excited over a trailer for a game they’ve already played. It’s just a testament to the appeal of Kojima’s products and the story and setting he was able to create in Death Stranding.

With a release date set for September 24, fans won’t have long to wait until they get to experience not only the story again, but new stories, tools, features and more. Wondering what’s new? We’ve got a write-up that highlights some of the new things in Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

If you’ve yet to dive into the world of Kojima’s latest creation, take some time to look over the Shacknews Death Stranding page. It’s there you’ll find the latest news as well as many helpful guides to get you on your way and delivering goods safely.