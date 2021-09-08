New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Hideo Kojima drops his Death Stranding Director's Cut 4K trailer

The latest trailer for Death Stranding Director's Cut offers up Kojima's personal vision.
Sam Chandler
4

The Death Stranding Director’s Cut is scheduled to release in a couple of weeks, and in order to prepare the players for what awaits, Hideo Kojima has dropped another trailer. Kojima took special care to note that he was the one to edit this particular trailer, which you can watch below in all its 4K glory.

The trailer, set to Goliath by Woodkid, does a great job at bringing up all those emotions players first felt when they ventured into the terrifying post-apocalyptic world of Death Stranding. Players get to see some iconic characters like Higgs, Dei-Hardman, Fragile, and of course Sam Porter Bridges. Kojima took to Twitter to make the announcement in which he said the footage was captured on a PS5 and that he was the one to edit it together.

The comments on the YouTube video are full of fans giddy with anticipation. A lot of players are expressing amazement at being excited over a trailer for a game they’ve already played. It’s just a testament to the appeal of Kojima’s products and the story and setting he was able to create in Death Stranding.

With a release date set for September 24, fans won’t have long to wait until they get to experience not only the story again, but new stories, tools, features and more. Wondering what’s new? We’ve got a write-up that highlights some of the new things in Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

If you’ve yet to dive into the world of Kojima’s latest creation, take some time to look over the Shacknews Death Stranding page. It’s there you’ll find the latest news as well as many helpful guides to get you on your way and delivering goods safely.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 8, 2021 12:45 AM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Hideo Kojima drops his Death Stranding Director's Cut 4K trailer

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 8, 2021 5:55 AM

      Neat

    • MrLobo legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 8, 2021 5:58 AM

      Kojima seemed desperate for people to watch and like this trailer on Twitter the past few weeks.

      It's kinda sad.

      • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 8, 2021 7:45 AM

        Nothing sad about it, it's called promotion of your work. I for one can't wait to dive into this.

      • vigilante
        reply
        September 8, 2021 7:48 AM

        I think he seems excited and proud.

      • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 8, 2021 8:00 AM

        lol how’s that sad?

        • MrLobo legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 8, 2021 8:03 AM

          He just keeps talking about the trailer and not the game!
          How he edited the trailer itself, how much he's working on the trailer every day.

          I'm probably projecting but it feels like he wants the trailer to be more successful than the game itself ?

Hello, Meet Lola