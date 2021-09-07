New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - September 7, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
5

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Sex Education gets a trailer for season three

I can't wait to binge this.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Have you been watching Simon's playthrough of The Witness?

It's crying time

This hit me right in the chest.

Gmail is getting a bit presumptuous

One day it will just have conversations on our behalf.

The joke continues

These two are absolutely hilarious.

No one would possibly misinterpret this

Don't tell the anti-vaxxers about the snake venom.

*government introduces something to keep people safe*

A whole lot of people think they're being oppressed.

This is some fantastic theory crafting

He definitely survived. Or fought his way back.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. He loves sleeping with his paw over his little face.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola