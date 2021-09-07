Are there microtransactions in Marvel's Midnight Suns? Let's see if Marvel's Midnight Suns will feature microtransactions.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was one of several pleasant surprises that we got during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021. Developed by Firaxis Games, this title introduces the tactical RPG model to the Marvel universe. We know a handful of story and gameplay details thanks to trailers and developer deep dives. One of these features is a deck-building mechanic, in which players will collect cards to utilize different abilities for their heroes. With that knowledge, some fans are curious to know if Marvel’s Midnight Suns will feature microtransactions.

Are there microtransactions in Marvel's Midnight Suns?

Yes, there will be Microtransaction in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. That said, these microtransactions will not have anything to do with the game’s battle card system and will be purely cosmetic. There was concern going around that Marvel’s Midnight Suns would allow players to purchase cards and packs with real-world money, but that won’t be the case. Instead, in-game purchases will only serve to make your heroes look cooler.

This was confirmed by the developer itself, when responding to a tweet following the gameplay reveal for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. “There are no loot boxes in Marvel's @MidnightSuns or related microtransactions to get more cards (i.e. Gamma Coils). We will have purely cosmetic character skins for purchase that do not affect game balance in any way.” Early looks at the game have shown us that there will be a lot of ways to visually customize your character in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Players will also be able to unlock costumes without spending real-world money.

Hey folks, regarding our battle card system, there are no loot boxes in Marvel's @MidnightSuns or related microtransactions to get more cards (i.e. Gamma Coils). We will have purely cosmetic character skins for purchase that do not affect game balance in any way https://t.co/lHhdwbMpSZ — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) September 1, 2021

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will feature microtransactions, but they won’t be related to the card system and will not impact gameplay in any shape or form. Marvel’s Midnight Suns is scheduled to be released in March 2022. For future updates on the game, be sure to visit Shacknews’ Marvel’s Midnight Suns topic page.