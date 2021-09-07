Does Deathloop have online multiplayer? Learn more about whether Deathloop features multiplayer, and if it does, what it looks like.

Deathloop is Arkane Studios’ latest title, and players are wondering about the online component, specifically, whether Deathloop has multiplayer. While most of the trailers for the game focus on Colt and his mission, there are a couple of indications that lead players to question the existence of multiplayer.

Does Deathloop have online multiplayer?

The answer to the question, “Does Deathloop have online multiplayer?” is yes! Deathloop does feature online multiplayer, specifically, a PVP element that pits the player against Julianna, another assassin. Julianna is controlled by another player who must hunt down Colt and kill him, keeping him trapped in the time loop.

Players will get to play through the main campaign as Colt, as he hunts down his targets, or they can choose to step into the shoes of Julianna to hunt down other players (who are playing at Colt). For those that do not want to have another player hunting them down, they can instead opt for the offline mode, which simply has Julianna controlled by an AI.

So, not matter what, Julianna sounds like a source of concern for Colt as he looks to take out his targets. It will be up to you whether or not you want to face off against a Julianna that’s being controlled by a human or by your console or computer. You can read more about Deathloop’s multiplayer on the official Bethesda page.

It’s certainly exciting that Deathloop has online multiplayer. Arkane Studios has mainly focused on singleplayer games in its past, so it will be interesting to see how the team has implemented this unique, asynchronous multiplayer into the game. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on Deathloop, including information on whether or not Deathloop is coming to Xbox.