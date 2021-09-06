Is Deathloop coming to Xbox? Deathloop is releasing on PlayStation and PC in 2021, but Xbox owners want to know if the title is coming to their console in the near future.

Xbox players are eyeing off Deathloop, a new game from Arkane Studios, as it launches on PlayStation and PC, and are beginning to wonder if this game is coming to their platform. It’s only logical to wonder if Deathloop is coming to Xbox Series X, as Microsoft owns Bethesda, the parent company of Arkane. Thankfully, a recent stream seems to answer this question or at least gives us an indication of when the game might be coming to other consoles.

Is Deathloop coming to Xbox?

The answer to the question, “Is Deathloop coming to Xbox?” is a very strong, “more than likely.” The reason for this is that Xbox, Bethesda, and Arkane have made no official announcements – so we cannot say a definitive “yes”. However, what we do know is that Sony revealed the game would not be available on other consoles until at least September 14, 2022. Let’s talk about what that means.

In a recent trailer for Deathloop (embedded above), the end scene of the trailer shows off the PlayStation 5 and labels the game as a PlayStation 5 console exclusive. There is, however, some fine print that reads, “Also available on PC. Not available on other consoles until at least 09/14/22.” This seems to indicate that Deathloop is a timed exclusive. So for the first year, it will only be available on PlayStation 5 and PC.

Xbox Series X and Series S players can likely anticipate Deathloop coming to their platform sometime after September 14, 2022 (or perhaps on that date). Now that Microsoft owns Bethesda, and the companies that operate under that banner, it would be reasonable for players to expect future titles to be released solely on the Xbox and Microsoft platforms.

So while we wait for official word on an Xbox Deathloop release date, take solace in fact that Deathloop appears to be a timed exclusive and will more than likely release on Microsoft’s consoles. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews, and definitely check out our release date calendars, as it’s there you’ll find the dates for all upcoming games, and hopefully learn when Deathloop is coming to Xbox.