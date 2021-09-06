New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - September 6, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

How fast fashion and used clothes are adding to our environmental disaster

Shoutout to AxeMan808 for bringing this to my attention on our Chatty. I might take some my old and ill-fitting clothes to a tailor or something to get them repaired and fitted. I don't want to be a part of this problem.

Hitman 3 gets a new elusive target

Players can hunt down The Procurers in Dartmoor. You'll be tracking down and taking out Jack Roe and Robert Burk. This new addition is part of the Gluttony update as part of the Seven Deadly Sins. Read more about your targets over on the Hitman 3 site.

Aw, thank you

Wait. What?

Some chess tips for those who play

Make sure those pawns get in and out as fast as possible. Keep a knight nearby to keep them in-line.

Cute kitty drawings

What an adorable kitten! This artist really captures the sweetness.

Solar power on Chinese mountains

These are the lengths we must now go to, covering mountains in solar panels.

It me

Cockatoos are GREAT.

Such a good show

I hope you've seen it.

Jet Set Radio soundtrack

What a great game. Hopefully it comes back sometime soon! But before then, there's Bomb Rush Cyberpunk.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad lounging around. It's spring time over here so it's starting to heat up. He'll miss his pillow forts in summer.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola