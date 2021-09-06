Evening Reading - September 6, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Bet on Black: How Microsoft and Xbox Changed Pop Culture, Part 1
- A Bit of Foolishness: An Oral History of Age of Empires
- C:\Quake - How to Run Classic Quake Maps and Mods on Modern PCs
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous review: Go your own way
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate review: Fresh hues
- Sparg0, Ultimate Summit 3, and a bright future for Smash esports
- Weekend PC Download Deals for September 1: Labor Day discounts
- Hatsune Miku is coming to Ninjala along with new content
- Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 and Xbox Series X may miss 2021 release window
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
How fast fashion and used clothes are adding to our environmental disaster
Shoutout to AxeMan808 for bringing this to my attention on our Chatty. I might take some my old and ill-fitting clothes to a tailor or something to get them repaired and fitted. I don't want to be a part of this problem.
Hitman 3 gets a new elusive target
Players can hunt down The Procurers in Dartmoor. You'll be tracking down and taking out Jack Roe and Robert Burk. This new addition is part of the Gluttony update as part of the Seven Deadly Sins. Read more about your targets over on the Hitman 3 site.
Aw, thank you
I made this one that's based on a meme, and then a friend requested one for his co-worker. pic.twitter.com/7r47bxzfGQ— Stitching Kitten (@StitchingKitten) September 4, 2021
Wait. What?
Some chess tips for those who play
Avoid this common chess mistake. pic.twitter.com/J4S0qcwCRb— KungFuChess (@KungFuChessOrg) September 2, 2021
Make sure those pawns get in and out as fast as possible. Keep a knight nearby to keep them in-line.
Cute kitty drawings
September 3, 2021
What an adorable kitten! This artist really captures the sweetness.
Solar power on Chinese mountains
The Taihang solar farm in China is built right into the local mountains and reduces 251,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions every year. pic.twitter.com/HMt1Hk4H4q— Latest in Engineering (@latestengineer) September 6, 2021
These are the lengths we must now go to, covering mountains in solar panels.
It me
me tbh pic.twitter.com/suoWw2NDwy— Mio (Cult Leader era) (@Ononokifan) September 5, 2021
Cockatoos are GREAT.
Such a good show
September 4, 2021
I hope you've seen it.
Jet Set Radio soundtrack
Jet Set Radio and Jet Set Radio Future OST discs pic.twitter.com/Q0QI61UEpA— eccö archive (@3CC0__) September 5, 2021
What a great game. Hopefully it comes back sometime soon! But before then, there's Bomb Rush Cyberpunk.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
Here's a photo of Rad lounging around. It's spring time over here so it's starting to heat up. He'll miss his pillow forts in summer.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
