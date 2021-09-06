Evening Reading - September 6, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

How fast fashion and used clothes are adding to our environmental disaster

Shoutout to AxeMan808 for bringing this to my attention on our Chatty. I might take some my old and ill-fitting clothes to a tailor or something to get them repaired and fitted. I don't want to be a part of this problem.

Hitman 3 gets a new elusive target

Players can hunt down The Procurers in Dartmoor. You'll be tracking down and taking out Jack Roe and Robert Burk. This new addition is part of the Gluttony update as part of the Seven Deadly Sins. Read more about your targets over on the Hitman 3 site.

Aw, thank you

I made this one that's based on a meme, and then a friend requested one for his co-worker. pic.twitter.com/7r47bxzfGQ — Stitching Kitten (@StitchingKitten) September 4, 2021

Wait. What?

Some chess tips for those who play

Avoid this common chess mistake. pic.twitter.com/J4S0qcwCRb — KungFuChess (@KungFuChessOrg) September 2, 2021

Make sure those pawns get in and out as fast as possible. Keep a knight nearby to keep them in-line.

Cute kitty drawings

What an adorable kitten! This artist really captures the sweetness.

Solar power on Chinese mountains

The Taihang solar farm in China is built right into the local mountains and reduces 251,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions every year. pic.twitter.com/HMt1Hk4H4q — Latest in Engineering (@latestengineer) September 6, 2021

These are the lengths we must now go to, covering mountains in solar panels.

It me

Cockatoos are GREAT.

Such a good show

I hope you've seen it.

Jet Set Radio soundtrack

Jet Set Radio and Jet Set Radio Future OST discs pic.twitter.com/Q0QI61UEpA — eccö archive (@3CC0__) September 5, 2021

What a great game. Hopefully it comes back sometime soon! But before then, there's Bomb Rush Cyberpunk.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here's a photo of Rad lounging around. It's spring time over here so it's starting to heat up. He'll miss his pillow forts in summer.

Here's a photo of Rad lounging around. It's spring time over here so it's starting to heat up. He'll miss his pillow forts in summer.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.