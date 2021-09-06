Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson steps down amid severe backlash Alan Wilson has been appointed the new Interim CEO while leadership decisions are made.

John Gibson has stepped down as CEO of Tripwire Interactive following backlash from the community and staff in regards to his approval of Texas’ recent anti-abortion law. Tripwire Interactive released a statement addressing the change in leadership as Alan Wilson takes up the mantle of Interim CEO.

Tripwire Interactive released a statement on Monday, September 6, 2021 announcing that John Gibson has stepped down as CEO of Tripwire Interactive. In his stead, Alan Wilson will be Interim CEO. Wilson, a co-founding member and current Vice President, has been with the company since its creation back in 2005. In this new role, Wilson will work with leadership to “take steps with employees and partners to address their concerns” and will even have a company-wide meeting to generate an open dialogue between employees and leadership.

For those playing catch up, John Gibson took to Twitter on September 5, 2021 to praise the new Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks and “deputizes private citizens to sue anyone who aids in the procedure,” as Jason Schreier puts it in his tweet regarding the recent news. You can read Gibson's tweet below.

Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. As an entertainer I don’t get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer. — John Gibson (@RammJaeger) September 4, 2021

The games industry and community was aghast that such a prolific developer would come out in support of these anti-choice laws which take healthcare and freedoms from women. The response from Tripwire Interactive was quick and decisive, with responses to the Twitter post praising the company's stance.