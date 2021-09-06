New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson steps down amid severe backlash

Alan Wilson has been appointed the new Interim CEO while leadership decisions are made.
Sam Chandler
5

John Gibson has stepped down as CEO of Tripwire Interactive following backlash from the community and staff in regards to his approval of Texas’ recent anti-abortion law. Tripwire Interactive released a statement addressing the change in leadership as Alan Wilson takes up the mantle of Interim CEO.

Tripwire Interactive released a statement on Monday, September 6, 2021 announcing that John Gibson has stepped down as CEO of Tripwire Interactive. In his stead, Alan Wilson will be Interim CEO. Wilson, a co-founding member and current Vice President, has been with the company since its creation back in 2005. In this new role, Wilson will work with leadership to “take steps with employees and partners to address their concerns” and will even have a company-wide meeting to generate an open dialogue between employees and leadership.

For those playing catch up, John Gibson took to Twitter on September 5, 2021 to praise the new Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks and “deputizes private citizens to sue anyone who aids in the procedure,” as Jason Schreier puts it in his tweet regarding the recent news. You can read Gibson's tweet below.

The games industry and community was aghast that such a prolific developer would come out in support of these anti-choice laws which take healthcare and freedoms from women. The response from Tripwire Interactive was quick and decisive, with responses to the Twitter post praising the company’s stance. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as this story develops.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 6, 2021 6:17 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson steps down amid severe backlash

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 6, 2021 6:41 PM

      He’ll be stepping way down. Maybe he can join the My Pillow company?

    • pixelat3d legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 6, 2021 9:31 PM

      Complicated feelings about this.

      A) Good. ABSOLUTELY fuck that guy and his backwards-ass takes.
      B) He should probably be able to hold a religious belief and not lose his job, right?
      C) The market spoke on this, and he did open his mouth publicly and proudly, so I guess that's on him? IDK.
      D) See A: Fuck this guy.

      ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

      • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 6, 2021 9:38 PM

        Regarding B: He didn't express a religious belief. He expressed political support for a specific, particularly abominable law. His tweet explicitly couched it as political, not religious.

        Mind you, I don't believe religious beliefs should get special treatment either. Shitty beliefs and attitudes are shitty beliefs and attitudes.

        • pixelat3d legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 6, 2021 10:00 PM

          Hrrmm. That feels off to me, but maybe I just haven't been paying enough attention. I just saw the one thread on here about it, and what i gleaned from that was that his political belief was clearly informed by his religious. I mean the dude has a Christian metal band. I don't think the source of his "pro life" stance is particularly opaque.

          I agree that shitty beliefs are still just shitty, and as far as I'm concerned reproductive autonomy falls under basic human rights and supersedes any religious exceptions... at the same time I have to acknowledge that there is a line all this tiptoes around. It's hard to care because being pro-life (especially in support of this particular law) is so wrongheaded, but it feels a little slippery slope-y to me. I don't really have an a good answer, and i think him resigning is acceptable for the stupidity of saying that out loud. However, when I think about people in the past who have been "too stupid to say it out loud" those are the people who affect change. I think being afraid to say something you believe is a bad state to be in on the whole.

          IDK it's late and I'm rambling. Food for thought, I guess. Also I would like to re-iterate: fuck this guy and fuck that law.

        • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 6, 2021 10:36 PM

          I think Twitter makes it different.

          If he told his plumber that he agrees with the ruling, no one would care. But he went on soap box and told the whole world via Twitter and the whole world does not agree. And it got max

          He is still entitled to his beliefs even now, but the owners of their company are also entitled to not work with someone who poisons their brand and revenue and could fire him for that. As a CEO he should have been more careful.

          Don’t post controversial things online especially if you have something to lose.

          Someone could need to step down for voicing disagreement with this law too.

      • judge legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 6, 2021 10:07 PM

        I understand how you feel. I think it's good there are ramifications like this, but I also can recognize this will just feed into him feeling persecuted and won't be a teachable moment

    • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 6, 2021 11:44 PM

      Karma motherfucker.

Hello, Meet Lola