ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 86 - Bowser's Castle It's time for more of the only full catalog conquest featured on Shacknews Twitch. Come check out the remainder of Paper Mario with Bryan on skankcore64.

Hey hey, everyone and happy Labor's Day Eve to any North American Shackers enjoying the long weekend. It may be the typical day of rest for a lot of people, but Sundays are all about tackling Nintendo 64 games on Shacknews Twitch. Which N64 games, exactly? Why, all of them! Come by to check out my continuing progress later today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET.

Episode 86 - Bowser's Castle

Previously on skankcore64, I confronted the Crystal King and had a tough time but I was able to use my superior glass cannon build and free the last Star Spirit. With Chapter Seven closed, I made my way back to the familiar streets of Toad Town in order to finish up any remaining side quests, favors, and deliveries. We finally saw the end of the long postal letter chain and received a diploma for defeating the Dojo Master after two more sparring matches. Paper Mario has been over thirty hours of charming and adorable gameplay so far and I'm a little sad that it's nearing the end.

Today I'll be venturing into Bowser's Castle and starting Chapter Eight, the final phase of this endearing adventure. This RPG has been truly epic and I'm certain the finale won't be any different. I'm not sure if I'll make it through the entire castle today and have time to best Bowser, but I hope to see you there and hear your suggestions for the next game on skankcore64. You can follow along with the embedded viewer above or head to Shacknews Twitch to chat it up with me during the livestream.

