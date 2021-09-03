New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 9: PS5 Weekend Offer

The best of the PS5 (and some top PS4 games) are up for grabs this weekend, including some rarely discounted first-party titles.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Before the fall season starts, you might want to look at what's already out from this year. There are some phenomenal games already available and if you look over in PlayStation's direction, some of their first-party PS5 games are getting a pretty good discount this weekend. That includes the first discount for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the PS5 remake of Demon's Souls, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Meanwhile, Xbox has the best of 505 Games, Activision Blizzard, and the full Devil May Cry franchise. Plus, there are some fine indie survival games available. If you're just looking to stay in with the family, there's a handful of fine Jackbox titles over on the Switch.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

