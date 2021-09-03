Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 9: PS5 Weekend Offer

Before the fall season starts, you might want to look at what's already out from this year. There are some phenomenal games already available and if you look over in PlayStation's direction, some of their first-party PS5 games are getting a pretty good discount this weekend. That includes the first discount for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the PS5 remake of Demon's Souls, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
Meanwhile, Xbox has the best of 505 Games, Activision Blizzard, and the full Devil May Cry franchise. Plus, there are some fine indie survival games available. If you're just looking to stay in with the family, there's a handful of fine Jackbox titles over on the Switch.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - FREE!
- Yooka-Laylee - FREE!
- Red Dead Redemption - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $32.99 (45% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Twin Mirror - $14.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Crash Bandicoot Quadrilogy Bundle - $49.49 (45% off)
- More from the Xbox Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale.
- Devil May Cry Franchise Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection + 4SE Bundle - $22.49 (50% off)
- DMC Devil May Cry Definitive Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- ID Survival Sale
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $9.89 (67% off)
- Stranded Deep - $19.99 (50% off)
- Space Engineers - $13.99 (30% off)
- Surviving Mars: First Colony Edition - $16.24 (75% off)
- Batman: The Telltale Series - $5.99 (60% off)
- Amnesia Collection - $5.99 (80% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.62 (75% off)
- Below - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Super Saver Sale.
- 505 Games Anniversary Sale
- Control Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Unturned - $12.49 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $15.99 (60% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $11.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox 505 Games Anniversary Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Weekend Offer
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $60.19 (14% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $44.79 (36% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $24.49 (65% off)
- More from the PlayStation Weekend Offer.
- Essential Picks
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $24.59 (59% off)
- Biomutant - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- Days Gone - $23.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Crash Bandicoot Quadrilogy Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $49.49 (45% off)
- Bugsnax [PS5/PS4] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dead by Daylight [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $32.99 (45% off)
- More from the PlayStation Essential Picks Sale.
- PlayStation VR Sale (PlayStation VR peripheral required for most titles)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - $27.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR - $19.99 (50% off)
- Five Night at Freddy's: Help Wanted - $14.99 (50% off)
- Creed: Rise to Glory - $11.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 2 VR - $24.99 (50% off)
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona Dancing Endless Night Collection - $16.49 (70% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $14.99 (50% off)
- L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files - $14.99 (50% off)
- Arizona Sunshine - $11.99 (70% off)
- PlayStation VR Worlds - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation VR Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Griftlands - $15.99 (20% off)
- Gang Beasts - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Spiritfarer - $17.99 (40% off)
- Haven - $17.49 (30% off)
- Celeste - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Long Dark - $10.49 (65% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $9.99 (50% off)
- Amnesia: Rebirth - $14.99 (50% off)
- Amnesia Collection - $5.99 (80% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.74 (75% off)
- Knights & Bikes - $11.99 (40% off)
- Hyper Light Drifter - $6.99 (65% off)
- Afterparty - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
- Games Under $15
- Gran Turismo Sport - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard - $9.99 (50% off)
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series [PSVR] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ratchet & Clank - $9.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $9.74 (35% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Hunter's Arena: Legends [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tennis World Tour 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- PAC-MAN 99 Deluxe Pack - $23.99 (20% off)
- 505 Games 15 Year Anniversary Sale
- Terraria - $14.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - $7.49 (50% off)
- Abzu - $9.99 (50% off)
- Indivisible - $7.49 (75% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $11.99 (60% off)
- Portal Knights - $7.99 (60% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Zumba Burn It Up! - $19.99 (50% off)
- Book of Demons - $12.49 (50% off)
- Horace - $7.49 (50% off)
- Drawn to Life: Two Realms - $4.99 (50% off)
- Last Day of June - $9.99 (50% off)
- Humble Games Publisher Sale
- A Hat in Time - $14.99 (50% off)
- Forager - $9.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- Void Bastards - $14.99 (50% off)
- Aegis Defenders - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wandersong - $4.99 (75% off)
- Carto - $11.99 (40% off)
- Crying Suns - $19.99 (20% off)
- One Step From Eden - $13.99 (30% off)
- Ikenfell - $13.99 (30% off)
- Ring of Pain - $13.99 (30% off)
- Supraland - $13.99 (30% off)
- Wildfire - $10.49 (30% off)
- Wizard of Legend - $6.39 (60% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $8.99 (70% off)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds - $7.49 (75% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- WWE 2K18 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Carnival Games - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $15.99 (60% off)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX - $13.99 (30% off)
- Narita Boy - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered - $27.19 (33% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $16.24 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $29.99 (25% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 9: PS5 Weekend Offer