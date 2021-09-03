Apple employees publish open letter to Tim Cook demanding change Apple workers continue to push for fair treatment in the workplace with a new letter to Time Cook.

Apple employees organizing under the #AppleToo movement have published an open letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook and senior leadership within the world’s largest company. In the letter, the employees demand change with how Apple approaches inclusion, diversity, and equity.

The letter was published to the #AppleToo website and addresses both Tim Cook and other senior leaders within the company. The introduction to the letter can be found below, and the employee demands can be found by visiting the site and scrolling down.

“To Tim Cook & the Senior Leadership team, Apple prides itself on its commitment to diversity, equity, and an environment where every person is able to do their best work; however, in practice, this is far from the case. Our experiences with the People team in dealing with harassment and discrimination have left many of us more vulnerable. Apple’s policies on privacy and device linking also ensure that when we do seek recourse, we risk our personal privacy being invaded. When we seek leave or accommodation through Apple’s mental and physical health partners, we are asked to release broad scope personal medical information to Apple and any of Apple’s agents for a blanket period of two years. Apple prides itself on its privacy policies, yet it feels as workers, our privacy is of no concern. Hundreds of us have documented our stories of abuse, discrimination, and harassment. Hundreds of us have documented reporting our stories through internal channels, and receiving no relief. In sharing our stories, we are calling attention to our experiences working at Apple, and how much better we can do. At Apple, we are called upon to do the right thing, and that must extend to how we treat employees. We are reaching out because Apple must fulfill its promise of inclusion, diversity, and equity. We demand an environment where everyone feels safe and welcome and has the promise of equal opportunity and treatment.”

Apple is one more company in a long line of workplaces that are facing criticism, complaints, and even lawsuits over their treatment of employees. Activision Blizzard has been under fire recently, and Ubisoft's well-documented troubles continue, just to name a couple.