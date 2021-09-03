Apple employees publish open letter to Tim Cook demanding change

Apple employees organizing under the #AppleToo movement have published an open letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook and senior leadership within the world’s largest company. In the letter, the employees demand change with how Apple approaches inclusion, diversity, and equity.
The letter was published to the #AppleToo website and addresses both Tim Cook and other senior leaders within the company. The introduction to the letter can be found below, and the employee demands can be found by visiting the site and scrolling down.
