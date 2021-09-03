New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apple employees publish open letter to Tim Cook demanding change

Apple workers continue to push for fair treatment in the workplace with a new letter to Time Cook.
Bill Lavoy
3

Apple employees organizing under the #AppleToo movement have published an open letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook and senior leadership within the world’s largest company. In the letter, the employees demand change with how Apple approaches inclusion, diversity, and equity.

The letter was published to the #AppleToo website and addresses both Tim Cook and other senior leaders within the company. The introduction to the letter can be found below, and the employee demands can be found by visiting the site and scrolling down.

Apple is one more company in a long line of workplaces that are facing criticism, complaints, and even lawsuits over their treatment of employees. Activision Blizzard has been under fire recently, and Ubisoft’s well-documented troubles continue, just to name a couple. The company has yet to publicly acknowledge the demands, so be sure to bookmark our Apple topic page for future updates to the story.

Co-EIC

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

