Xur's location and wares for September 3, 2021 - Destiny 2 The Agent of the Nine returns to Destiny 2 with a bag full of Exotic goodies to sell.

Greetings, Guardians. Welcome to another Friday where we can celebrate the end of a work week and kickoff the weekend with a visit from Xur. The Agent of the Nine is back in Destiny 2, and he's bringing a few Exotic and Legendary items for you to fill out your Collections. Let's find out where Xur is hiding in Destiny 2 this week.

Xur's location for September 3, 2021

Xur is located in the Watcher's Grave region of Nessus. When you spawn into the nearby fast-travel point, hop on your sparrow and move forward a bit. On the right is a large tree you can climb, and Xur is up in the tree.

Xur's wares for September 3, 2021

Below you'll find a complete list of items Xur is selling:

Exotic Engram (97)

Hard Light (29)

Graviton Forfeit (23) Mobility - 7 Resilience - 20 Recovery - 7 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 22 Strength - 8 Total - 66

Peregrine Greaves (23) Mobility - 10 Resilience - 7 Recovery - 16 Discipline - 16 Intellect - 2 Strength - 11 Total - 62

Contraverse Hold (23)

Mobility - 19 Resilience - 11 Recovery - 4 Discipline - 14 Intellect - 6 Strength - 10 Total - 64



If you're not sure what to buy, let me explain. You should buy every Exotic item that you don't already own. If Legendary Shards are a concern, buy the weapon if you don't have it, and the armor piece for your main class. Once those are out of the way, pick up any items you don't own, even if you don't play characters on those classes. You never know when you might decide to fire up another class for a spin, and the head start on Exotic items will come in very handy. As for why we suggest picking up all the items Xur is selling that you don't own, it's because of the Lucky Pants. Remember those Hunter boots that were awful? They are now so overpowered they are probably broken and in need of a nerf. You just never know when yesterday's garbage will be today's top-tier item.

Now that you know Xur's location for September 3, 2021, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide and, if I may make a prediction, perhaps you'll find value in our Legend and Master Lost Sector rotation.