NBA 2K22 MyTeam details revealed The NBA 2K22 developers have shared new details about MyTeam ahead of launch.

In addition to standard basketball simulation gameplay, the NBA 2K series features a handful of modes that offer players different takes on the experience. One of which is MyTeam, the mode that sees players collecting cards and building a fantasy roster of real-life basketball stars and legends. The mode will of course be making its return in the upcoming NBA 2K22, and the developer has shared new information ahead of the game’s release next week.

The developers at NBA 2K22 shared new details about MyTeam in the game earlier today. The mode has been present for many years of NBA 2K games, but there are several notable updates, which the developer shared.

MyTEAM Draft : Offers a new multiplayer mode where players pick a full lineup of Player Cards. Every Draft will net players a guaranteed League Pack and at least a single pick on a Draft-exclusive Ascension.

: Offers a new multiplayer mode where players pick a full lineup of Player Cards. Every Draft will net players a guaranteed League Pack and at least a single pick on a Draft-exclusive Ascension. Triple Threat Online : The 100 is a new take on the 3-on-3 mode where great defense earns players even more rewards.

: The 100 is a new take on the 3-on-3 mode where great defense earns players even more rewards. Season 1: Call to Ball : Earn new Seasonal Player Reward Cards, such as a Kobe Bryant 93-rated Free Agent card that will lead players’ starting lineups or reach Level 40 to gain a Pink Diamond Carmelo Anthony.

: Earn new Seasonal Player Reward Cards, such as a Kobe Bryant 93-rated Free Agent card that will lead players’ starting lineups or reach Level 40 to gain a Pink Diamond Carmelo Anthony. Community Logos: Players who have received in-game verification will now have their logos appear next to their usernames in MyTEAM, with opportunities for players to gain this recognition throughout the year as chosen by the NBA 2K Community Team.

The developers dove deep into what else players can expect to see in MyTeam in a new Courtside Report. Just last week, we got our first look at standard gameplay in NBA 2K22, as well as updates on new badges and mechanics coming to the game. For more on NBA 2K22 stick with us here on Shacknews.