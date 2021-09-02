Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain announced for the Switch Nintendo is bringing back its Big Brain Academy series with a new entry this year.

Nintendo has a long history of projects that use gamification to promote education and physical wellness. One of those titles is Big Brain Academy. Originally released for the DS back in 2005, Big Brain Academy was meant to stimulate the minds of players. Now, Nintendo is bringing the series back with an all new entry. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain has been announced for the Switch and launches later this year.

Nintendo announced Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain with a new trailer that shows off gameplay. We see a memory game, with the player having to accurately choose which covered cage is housing a bird, as well as an identification game, where an image of an animal slowly materializes and the player has to guess the animal as soon as possible. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain will be released for the Nintendo Switch on December 3, 2021.

The trailer also shows off some new modes coming to Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain. This includes 2-player touchscreen battles, where two players take either side of the Switch display in face-off in timed challenges. Both players can select their own difficulty, allowing two people to compete, even if they aren’t in the same class level. The trailer also shows a family of four playing against each other with the Switch in docked mode.

After you play Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain, the game saves your stats and performance as “ghost data.” This will allow players to play against the “ghost” of their family and friends, even when they’re not present. This feature also extends past family and friends, as players will be able to go online and challenge the ghosts of the top players from around the world.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain is the latest installment in Nintendo’s education franchise, and will be released for the Switch this year on December 3.