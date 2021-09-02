Razer Iskur gaming chair lineup expands with XL & Fabric versions Razer's ergonomic gaming chair lineup is expanding with a cloth fabric for comfort and an XL version for plus-sized users.

The Iskur gaming chair lineup from Razer has been in play for a little under a year now and, by many accounts, it’s a good chair to invest in. Razer entered the gaming chair last year with an announcement during its yearly product event and celebration. However, the company is looking to expand the Razer Iskur lineup with some key additions. Now, players can invest in more comfort with the Razer Iskur Fabric or in space and size with the Razer Iskur XL.

Razer announced the Iskur Fabric and XL versions of its gaming chair line in a press release on September 2, 2021. The Razer Iskur Fabric and Razer Iskur XL address two preferences users have asked the company for in the chair’s already comfortable design. The Iskur Fabric is covered in an ultra-soft, ultra-plush, and spill-resistant cloth that resists water and dirt while being soft to the touch. Meanwhile, the Iskur XL is a 15% larger version of the same Iskur design that is built for folks up to 6’8” in height and up to 396 pounds. The Iskur XL also comes in a Fabric version.

The Razer Iskur Fabric and Iskur XL versions are available now on the company’s website under the Iskur product page. The Razer Iskur Fabric and Razer Iskur XL will retail for $499.99 USD while the Razer Iskur Fabric XL is priced at $599.99 USD.

The Razer Iskur line of chairs was announced and made available back at RazerCon 2020, in which Razer celebrates its community and shows off new products. Since its launch, the line of chairs has been applauded by critics and users for their comfortable and stylish ergonomic design, which many feel outweighs the somewhat intense price.

With the new Razer Iskur Fabric and Iskur XL editions available now in the chair lineup, the Razer Iskur line is looking like it's out to appeal to even more users around the world as a solid choice for the office or PC gaming den. Stay tuned for more Razer announcements and updates here.