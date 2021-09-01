Streamlabs introduces Safe Mode feature to combat hate raids and harassment Streamlabs' newest feature is designed to stop harmful behavior during livestreams.

It’s no secret that harassment on the internet has been an issue for years, with much of this harassment taking place on social media and livestream platforms. However, over the past handful of months, there’s been a noticeable increase in targeting harassment campaigns, often targeting minorities and/or other marginalized groups known as hate raids. As creators demand new changes, Streamlabs is introducing a new feature that will aid them in the fight against harassment.

Safe Mode is a new feature coming to Streamlabs, the company announced on its website. Creators that broadcast their streams using Streamlabs can use Safe Mode in order to put a stop to hate raids, as well as other forms of targeted harassment during a livestream. Some of the capabilities of Safe Mode include clearing recent events, as well as any follower/raid/host alerts.

Today, we're proud to introduce Safe Mode, a new feature that helps prevent harassment, hateful messages, and chat spam from appearing on your live stream.



Click the link below to learn how you can guard your stream against harmful content: https://t.co/yWyiJwKVi0 pic.twitter.com/GccUVLBaao — Streamlabs (@streamlabs) September 1, 2021

“Safe Mode is a new feature that helps prevent malicious users from sending harassment, hateful messages, and chat spam. With Safe Mode integrated into your live stream, you can guard yourself against harmful content polluting your feed and your live stream,” the company said on its website. Users that have Cloudbot enabled will also be able to clear the chat history and put their channel in follower/sub/emote-only modes.

Safe Mode can be activated by going to the Streamlabs Dashboard and selecting “Recent Events.” From there, players can click the shield icon and bring up Safe Mode and choose what they want Streamlabs to do when they activate the mode.

Content creators have been continuously asking Twitch to add in new policy and better moderation tools that help combat hate raids and other forms of targeted harassment, even holding a platform-wide protest in order to raise awareness. While those requests have yet to be fulfilled, Streamlabs’ Safe Mode feature will certainly help creators in keeping order in the chat.