How to change your name in Splitgate Here's how you can change your display name in Splitgate.

In Splitgate, players go head-to-head in a variety of different game modes against other players in order to prove their skill. Developer 1047 games gives players a number of ways to customize their character, with armors, calling cards, and tags. After spending some time online, players may be wondering if they’re able to change their name in Splitgate.

How to change your name in Splitgate

To change your name in Splitgate, you will need to change your username on whatever platform it is that you’re playing on. Your username on Splitgate will default to whatever your display name is on your preferred platform. If you’re playing on PC, your Splitgate name will be identical to your Steam display name. On Xbox, your Splitgate name will be identical to your gamertag, and on PlayStation, your Splitgate name is identical to your PSN name.

On Steam, you can change your name at no additional charge by selecting the “edit profile” option in the account settings. PlayStation players can change their name by heading over to “user and accounts” and then “Online ID.” You can change your PSN name once for free, after that, it will cost $4.99 USD for PS Plus subscribers and $9.99 USD for everybody else. On Xbox, navigate to settings and select “customize profile” in order to change your gamertag. It costs $9.99 USD to change your gamertag.

Once your display name is changed on your preferred platform, it will be reflected in Splitgate. The same rules apply to your profile picture as well. Splitgate will use your profile picture on Steam, Xbox, or PlayStation as your Splitgate picture.

You can change your name in Splitgate, but it will require you to change your name on the platform you’re playing on. Be sure to bookmark our Splitgate topic page for everything you need to know about 1047 games’ arena shooter.