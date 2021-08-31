Evening Reading - August 31, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Quite a funny little sudoku this one is. Are you a fan of sudoko?

Xbox 360 gamer pictures were amazing

Listen, I can't promise anything, but I'm going to make it my personal mission to fix this https://t.co/o1zYjBBHSd — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) August 25, 2021

I miss the Xbox 360 dashboard. Long live the blades!

This artwork is great

I love the whole series.

Bloodborne is so good

me in Bloodborne after eating the umbilical cords pic.twitter.com/OCYKK9QGCn — 🍑 (@SweetPeachGames) August 29, 2021

Acquiring the full ending is a bit of a journey.

Mr Funny Guy

I had a friend that would bait me into grammar errors. He'd ask how I was doing and I'd say "I'm good." and then he'd say "No, you're well." He'd do it so much that is started to make me think that good wasn't even a word. He's not in my life anymore. Sucks, he was a well friend. — Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) August 23, 2021

Johnny's a top bloke. You should check out his other stuff.

Why would you just stop?

What in the hell were these people thinking? Happened in Luling, Texas. pic.twitter.com/hSrN3LnO7v — PermianLandman (@PermianLandman) August 30, 2021

Like, why is this truck still for so long?

Kids being kids

Some kids pranked a school board meeting on some Bart Simpson shit and I am crying!! 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/c9fX3GbejA — 🇵🇦Jess🇵🇷 (@lovinmygirls218) August 30, 2021

These prank names are incredible.

Disco Elysium is so good

I need more of it in my life.

Spring is here

The season basically crash tackled me this morning. It's just suddenly warm.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.