Evening Reading - August 31, 2021

- Far Cry 6 hands-on preview: Freedom by force
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship review: Holding steady
- KeyWe review: Two birds, one job
- The Big Con review: Pickpocket monster
- PUBG creator PlayerUnknown forms new independent studio
- Apple under fire for shuttering Slack pay equity channel
- Dead Space remake devs aiming for seamless, unbroken experience
- Apex Legends removes tap-strafing in new update
- Nintendo Switch Online may be getting Game Boy games soon
- Hitman 3's Season of Gluttony kicks off with a roadmap of new content
Your daily dose of sudoku
Quite a funny little sudoku this one is. Are you a fan of sudoko?
Xbox 360 gamer pictures were amazing
Listen, I can't promise anything, but I'm going to make it my personal mission to fix this https://t.co/o1zYjBBHSd— Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) August 25, 2021
I miss the Xbox 360 dashboard. Long live the blades!
This artwork is great
Exhale pic.twitter.com/itXQp1a5dp— Henrik Uldalen (@Henrikaau) August 29, 2021
I love the whole series.
Bloodborne is so good
me in Bloodborne after eating the umbilical cords pic.twitter.com/OCYKK9QGCn— 🍑 (@SweetPeachGames) August 29, 2021
Acquiring the full ending is a bit of a journey.
Mr Funny Guy
I had a friend that would bait me into grammar errors. He'd ask how I was doing and I'd say "I'm good." and then he'd say "No, you're well." He'd do it so much that is started to make me think that good wasn't even a word. He's not in my life anymore. Sucks, he was a well friend.— Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) August 23, 2021
Johnny's a top bloke. You should check out his other stuff.
Why would you just stop?
What in the hell were these people thinking? Happened in Luling, Texas. pic.twitter.com/hSrN3LnO7v— PermianLandman (@PermianLandman) August 30, 2021
Like, why is this truck still for so long?
Kids being kids
Some kids pranked a school board meeting on some Bart Simpson shit and I am crying!! 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/c9fX3GbejA— 🇵🇦Jess🇵🇷 (@lovinmygirls218) August 30, 2021
These prank names are incredible.
Disco Elysium is so good
Here's how I want @discoelysium to sass me, up close and personal. #DiscoElysium pic.twitter.com/0W8rrSydWZ— Jeremy Nixon (@nixonanimation) August 31, 2021
I need more of it in my life.
Spring is here
Spring is here. pic.twitter.com/zXrzlebNsW— Xbox ANZ (@XboxANZ) September 1, 2021
The season basically crash tackled me this morning. It's just suddenly warm.
I remember about 20 years ago it was a sound file going around that was people calling airport paging services and getting them to say foreign-sounding names over the airport intercom that were hilarious, one I remember made them say something like 'My colleague just farted and left the room the bastard', wish I could find that again, it was in like a Word doc or some weird shit
