Evening Reading - August 31, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
3

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Quite a funny little sudoku this one is. Are you a fan of sudoko?

Xbox 360 gamer pictures were amazing

I miss the Xbox 360 dashboard. Long live the blades!

This artwork is great

I love the whole series.

Bloodborne is so good

Acquiring the full ending is a bit of a journey.

Mr Funny Guy

Johnny's a top bloke. You should check out his other stuff.

Why would you just stop?

Like, why is this truck still for so long?

Kids being kids

These prank names are incredible.

Disco Elysium is so good

I need more of it in my life.

Spring is here

The season basically crash tackled me this morning. It's just suddenly warm.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night! 

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 31, 2021 8:55 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 31, 2021

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      August 31, 2021 9:13 PM

      Oh come ON y'all HAVE to click on this for the Bart Simpson name clip

      • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        August 31, 2021 9:30 PM

        I remember about 20 years ago it was a sound file going around that was people calling airport paging services and getting them to say foreign-sounding names over the airport intercom that were hilarious, one I remember made them say something like 'My colleague just farted and left the room the bastard', wish I could find that again, it was in like a Word doc or some weird shit

    • CptPlankton mercury super mega
      reply
      August 31, 2021 9:23 PM

      omg that windmill blade truck

